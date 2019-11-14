Five years ago, Alibaba Group Holding chose New York over Hong Kong in what would be the world's biggest initial public offering ever " worth a whooping US$25 billion.

The listing on the New York Stock Exchange made the Chinese technology and e-commerce giant a globally recognised name " American pop star Taylor Swift performed several of her newest songs as part of a record Singles' Day shopping event on Monday " and turned its founders into billionaires many times over. It also propelled Jack Ma, the company's former chairman and a one-time English teacher in Hangzhou, to the global stage.

The company's stock has nearly tripled from its IPO value in 2014, but the decision to list in the United States has been a mixed bag, as some analysts believe its shares remain undervalued and heightened tensions between Beijing and Washington have raised questions about whether Chinese companies would be restricted from accessing American capital markets in the future.

Alibaba, the owner of South China Morning Post, is hoping that a secondary listing of up to US$15 billion in Hong Kong would help it unlock that value by tapping investors closer to home in Asia, who are more familiar with its business, including the mainland Chinese, who could soon have their first opportunity to invest in the company and partake in its future growth.

"When Alibaba Group went public in 2014, we missed out on Hong Kong with regret," Alibaba's group executive chairman Daniel Zhang wrote in a letter to staff after the filing of the company's listing plans. "We always said that if given the chance, we hope to come to Hong Kong. Over the last few years, there have been many encouraging reforms in Hong Kong's capital market. During this time of ongoing change, we continue to believe that the future of Hong Kong remains bright."

Despite being the most valuable Chinese company listed in the US, Alibaba's market capitalisation significantly lags Amazon.com, the American e-commerce powerhouse run by Jeff Bezos with which Alibaba is most often compared. As of Tuesday's close, Amazon's capitalisation was US$881.5 billion, compared with Alibaba's capitalisation of US$487.8 billion.

Alibaba remains committed to its US listing, and believes Amazon is more highly valued because its American customers have been able to invest directly in the company, according to a person familiar with the company's thinking. Following the Hong Kong listing, Alibaba's shares will trade nearly round-the-clock and be available to a large, untapped pool of investors in Asia, the person said.

The secondary listing also helps soften a lingering sting among Hong Kong's financial officials after Alibaba spurned the city in 2014 over a legacy regulation that barred companies with weighted voting rights, or dual-class shares, from raising capital.

The company, whose businesses range from e-commerce to big data, financial services and cloud computing, among dozens of other divisions, went to New York instead, sparking disappointment and spurring discussions about modernising the city's listing requirements.

Last year, Hong Kong radically overhauled its listing rules to allow technology firms with dual-class shares and pre-revenue biotechnology firms to list in the city. Biotechnology firms have embraced the new listing rules, but fewer technology firms have used the changes to pursue new offerings. The reforms also added a framework for technology companies already listed in the US or United Kingdom to seek a secondary listing in Hong Kong. Alibaba will be the first to use this framework.

Alibaba's return to Hong Kong is most welcomed, said Carlson Tong Ka-shing, who was chairman of the Securities and Futures Commission when the company chose New York in 2014.

"The listing of Alibaba in Hong Kong shows the resilience and strength of the Hong Kong capital market, [since] our exchange can successfully support such a major fundraising exercise [despite] the ongoing social unrest," said Tong in an interview after his retirement last year.

Having a foot in Hong Kong's capital market is an important part of Alibaba's commitment to globalisation, Zhang said.

"Hong Kong is an important global center for finance and trade, and one of the world's most important physical hubs for the flow of global goods," said the Alibaba chairman, known in the company as xiaoyaozi , or the "Free and Unfettered Spirit". "We must learn from the mature concepts and practical experiences of the diverse participants and stakeholders in Hong Kong and other global markets to further develop a unique path for Alibaba's globalization. We believe the development of Alibaba's diverse talent pool will be further advanced."