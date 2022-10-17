The ALICE Electric Aircraft Produced by Eviation Aircraft Will be Equipped With the MAGROUP Landing System

NAPLES, Via Galileo Ferraris, Italy - (NewMediaWire) - October 17, 2022 - MAGROUP and Eviation Aircraft have signed an agreement for the development, production and qualification of a fully integrated landing gear system designed exclusively for the innovative aircraft.

The world's first fully-electric passenger aircraft has successfully taken off: yesterday the Israeli company Eviation Aircraft, completed the first flight and landing of its zero-emission aircraft. Alice is the only aircraft powered by lithium batteries and at the moment three different versions have been designed: the commuter is the one designed to carry up to nine passengers with two pilots on board, while in the executive one, for a higher market segment, the spaces will be larger and six people can be accommodated. Finally, the cargo will be able to count on 12 cubic meters of cargo cargo.

MAGROUP is proud to be a partner of this project, in line with its corporate objectives related to sustainability and the reduction of CO2 emissions in the aeronautical sector. "We are very honored to be able to count Eviation Aircraft among our customers. We offer our know-how by returning to the customer tailor-made projects designed for every need. These challenges make MAGROUP more competitive and able to share innovative and sustainable visions" said Giorgio Iannotti, MA Group SVP Business and Product Development.

Pietro Persico, Engineering, Research and Test Director, commented: "MAGROUP provides the solutions of tomorrow, engaging its talents in Research & Development, continuously updating its skills".

MAGROUP Magnaghi Aeronautica Group, the operating parent company of seven leading companies in the aerospace industrial segment, designs, manufactures hydraulic and electro- mechanical landing and actuation systems for fixed and rotary wing aircraft, civil aviation, and defense. Apart from Magnaghi Aeronautica, the Group includes Salver, which develops and produces aerospace structures made of advanced high performance composite materials. Metal Sud, a company specialized in surface treatments and special processes for the protection of aeronautical components. Magnaghi Brazil, which produces assemblies and aeronautical components, along with all complementary special processes. Blair-HSM our US operation, which is specialized in the production of landing systems and complex aerospace components. Air Marine and Airlift Hydraulics, a supplier of landing gear maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, also providing plating services and surface treatments for the aerospace industry. Magnaghi UK, a recent acquisition of MAGROUP in the UK: Nu-Pro and Stanmar join the Group. The companies, based in Gloucestershire produce machined parts and are suppliers of surface treatments for the aerospace industry.

