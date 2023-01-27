Alice Evans ‘facing arrest after missing court appearance’ over ex Ioan Gruffudd’s restraining order

Evans and Gruffudd in 2015 (Getty Images)

Alice Evans could face arrest after she failed to appear in court for allegedly violating her restraining order from estranged husband Ioan Gruffudd, according to reports.

In August, Fantastic Four star Gruffudd was granted a domestic violence restraining order against fellow actor Evans, who he is in the process of divorcing after nearly 14 years of marriage.

On Thursday (26 January), Evans was due to appear in court in Los Angeles to answer two charges of allegedly violating the order. However, according to reports by Mail Online, she did not attend the Airport Courthouse.

With no contact having been made to explain her absence, LA Superior Court commissioner James Cooper reportedly issued a referral to a judge for an arrest warrant after two and a half hours.

Once the warrant is signed by the judge, the 102 Dalmations star can be arrested.



While the details of Evans’ alleged breach were not revealed, the three-year restraining order bans Evans, 54, from posting about Gruffudd, 49, on social media.

Court documents filed in August saw Gruffudd state that since February 2022, Evans “has used her social media accounts to continue to harass, threaten, and disturb the peace of both me and my girlfriend”.

Welsh actor Gruffudd filed for divorce from Evans in March 2021. Two months before, she had claimed on social media that Evans had walked out on her and their two daughters, Ella, 13, and Elsie, nine.

In July 2022, Gruffudd filed for joint custody of his daughters, claiming that Evans was trying to sever communication between him and their children.

In response, Evans shared a screenshot of an article about his custody filing on Instagram, calling it a “witch-hunt” in the caption.

“He has refused to see them for over a year,” she claimed. “I am sickened to the point of breaking down.”