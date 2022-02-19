🌱 Alice's Tall Texan Revived + Notorious RBG Exhibit Coming Soon

Happy Sunday, people of Houston! Here's everything you need to know about what's happening in Houston today.

First, today's weather:

An afternoon shower in spots. High: 67 Low: 60.

1. The Holocaust Museum Houston will be the sole Texas site for "Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg" which will be on display from Friday, March 11th through Sunday, July 31st. The exhibit makes a pop-culture connection between Ginsburg (Notorious RBG) and famed rapper Notorious B.I.G. (CultureMap Houston)

2. Police say 2 men were found shot, one of whom died on Friday night in downtown Houston. It happened at around 9 p.m. in the 2200 block of Caroline Street near I-45. Authorities believe both men were shot by the same person. An investigation is underway. (Fox 26 Houston)

3. A public transit tribute meant to honor civil rights icon Rosa Parks by METRO Houston drew heavy social media blowback recently, with posts criticizing the yellow seat covers recently placed on METRO vehicles. One Twitter user said, "This is no tribute it's ignorance and a slap (in the) face towards Rosa Parks and African Americans." (Houston Chronicle)

4. A 4-year-old was shot on Friday afternoon at an apartment complex in west Houston. Police said the child was taken to a hospital by his father and he is expected to survive. No more details have been released at this time by authorities. (KHOU 11)

5. Iconic dive bar Alice's Tall Texan is coming back from the dead as Tall Texan II. Jesse Botello, who is also one of the owners of Glitter Karaoke in Midtown, has been quietly running a soft opening for Tall Texan II over the last few weeks and wants to keep the same charm of the old dive bar. (Houston Food Finder)

What-A-Vegan Burger Festival at Sports Creek. (12:00 PM)

Afternoon Tea: A Lovely Time With Friends at Central Market Houston. (12:00 PM)

South Houston Food Fest. (1:00 PM)

Bad Bunny Loteria at White Rhino Patio And Cocktail Bar. (3:00 PM)

The Riot Comedy Show Presents "Unbelievable Stories" With Ku Egenti. (8:00 PM)

Fifteen candidates are running for the position of Harris County judge in the upcoming March primaries , including nine Republicans and six Democrats. The candidates responded to a Q&A. (Community Impact Newspaper)

The Houston Bean is a public display outside the Glassell School of Art in Montrose . Your next adventure there awaits. (Facebook)

In 1968 , Lynn Eusan was crowned the first African-American homecoming queen at the University of Houston . (Facebook)

As of February 14th, Houston Health Department reports that 77.9% of eligible Houstonians (age 5+) have the 1st dose of COVID-19 Vaccine, 66.3% of the same population are fully vaccinated. Houston's positivity rate was recorded at 15.9%. (Facebook)

Learn How To Reduce Your Risk For Heart Disease During American Heart Month (February 28)

