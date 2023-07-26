Alicia Navarro, who has been missing from Glendale since 2019, has been located in Montana

Alicia Navarro, a Glendale teenager who has been missing for nearly four years, has been found alive in a small Montana town near the Canadian border, Glendale police announced on Wednesday.

"She is, by all accounts, safe. She is, by all accounts, healthy," Glendale spokesperson Jose Santiago, said. "She is, by all accounts, happy."

Santiago said that Navarro went to police in the Montana town with the hopes of being taken off a list of missing children. He said that Navarro went to them of her own free will and identified herself to police. The name of the town was not released.

Navarro was 14 years old when she went missing in September 2019. Now, the 19-year-old is asking for privacy with the hopes of moving on and building a life for herself, police said.

Police said they do not know the full story of what happened to Navarro, only that it started as a runaway situation because of statements she had made to them. They said she showed up to the Montana police station alone and did not require medical attention.

Lead investigator Lt. Scott Waite said that thousands of tips came in for Navarro over the years from all over the country. All were looked into. He said he had to look back and check if the Montana town was ever brought up on the tip line.

At this time, there are no imminent or pending charges against anyone in relation to the case, Waite said.

Police said Navarro is currently still in Montana and is cooperating with police. They said she was in good spirits and is very apologetic to what she put her mother through over the past few years.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Missing Arizona teen Alicia Navarro found in Montana