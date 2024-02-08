‘Alien-faced’ creature — with ‘about 200 legs’ — discovered as new species in Tanzania

On a mountain in Tanzania, an “alien-faced” creature walked along on its countless legs. Suddenly, the ground underneath the animal seemed to give out, and it fell into a trap.

Scientists picked up their catch — and discovered a new species.

Researchers ventured into the mountains of the eastern African country as part of the Forest Restoration and Climate Experiment, according to a study published Jan. 22 in the European Journal of Taxonomy. The project evaluates the health of a forest through the study of captured insects and millipedes.

While surveying the Udzungwa Mountains, researchers checked their pitfall traps and found dozens of millipedes that didn’t match any known records, the study said.

They took a closer look at the animals and realized they’d discovered a new species: Udzungwastreptus marianae, or Marian’s millipede.

Marian’s millipedes can have up to 44 body segments and reach about 1.7 inches in length, researchers said. They have “small” eyes and “short” antennae on their heads.

A photo shows the yellow-bodied Marian’s millipede curled in a spiral.

A Udzungwastreptus marianae, or Marian’s millipede, curled into a spiral.

Study co-author Andrew Marshall described the new species as “alien-faced” with “about 200 legs,” according to a Feb. 1 news release from the University of the Sunshine Coast in Australia.

A close-up photo shows the head of a Marian’s millipede. Overall, it looks a bit like a helmet with a wrinkled texture.

The head of a Udzungwastreptus marianae, or Marian’s millipede, as seen under a microscope.

Researchers said they named the new species after María Ángeles (Marian) Ramos, a “Spanish zoologist, close project partner and friend of (lead co-author Henrick Enghoff) through decades” who died in 2023.

Marian’s millipedes were found in the forest soil in three areas of the Udzungwa Mountains, the study said. These mountains are about 180 miles southwest of Tanzania’s largest city of Dar es Salaam.

Tanzania is along the eastern coast of Africa. It borders eight countries including: Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Rwanda, Uganda and Zambia.

The new species was identified by its legs, body segments, genitalia and other subtle physical features, the study said. Researchers classified it as a new genus, Udzungwastreptus, named after the mountain area where it was discovered.

The research team included Henrik Enghoff, Alain Ngute, Revocatus Kwezaura, Richard Laizzer, Herman Lyatuu, Waziri Mhagawale, Hamidu Mnendendo and Andrew Marshall.

The team also discovered four more new species of millipede.

