'Alien' mummies revealed at Mexican congressional hearing

It entails coming up with a protein structure that could plausibly perform a specific task inside the body, then finding a protein sequence -- the sequence of amino acids that make up a protein -- likely to "fold" into that structure. This week, Microsoft introduced a general-purpose framework, EvoDiff, that the company claims can generate "high-fidelity," "diverse" proteins given a protein sequence. Available in open source, EvoDiff could be used to create enzymes for new therapeutics and drug delivery methods as well as new enzymes for industrial chemical reactions, Microsoft senior researcher Kevin Yang says.