Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 4090 is $600 off in Dell’s year-end sale

Dell just launched a year-end sale, which means you get another chance at huge discounts before we say goodbye to 2023. If you’re been thinking about pulling the trigger on a gaming PC upgrade, this offer for the Alienware Aurora R15 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card may be what you’ve been waiting for. From an original price of $3,900, the gaming desktop is down to $3,300 following a discount of $600 — it’s still not what you’d call affordable, but the savings will go a long way towards more video games and accessories. You need to hurry with your purchase though, because the gaming PC’s price may return to normal at any moment.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC

Its successor, the Alienware Aurora R16, has taken its spot in our roundup of the best gaming PCs as the best Alienware gaming PC, but the Alienware Aurora R15 is still a powerful option, especially if you go for the version with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card. Alongside the latest 13th-geneartion Intel Core i9 processor and 32GB of RAM, the Alienware Aurora R15 not only has what it takes to play the best PC games at their highest settings, but it also won’t have you worry about upgrading any components to prepare for upcoming PC games.

Inside the Alienware Aurora R15 is a 1TB SSD that ships with Windows 11 Home, so you can start installing your favorite titles as soon as you hook up the gaming PC to the necessary peripherals. If you end up playing for several hours at a time, you won’t have to worry about overheating because of the gaming desktop’s liquid cooling system, multiple fans, and hexagonal side vents.

One of the most powerful options from the gaming PC deals that you can shop today, the Alienware Aurora R15 is down to $3,300 from $3,900, for savings of $600 from Dell.

