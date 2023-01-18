Align Technology's (NASDAQ:ALGN) earnings have declined over year, contributing to shareholders 51% loss

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) share price has gained 24% in the last three months. But that's small comfort given the dismal price performance over the last year. Specifically, the stock price slipped by 51% in that time. Some might say the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. It may be that the fall was an overreaction.

While the stock has risen 5.1% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unhappily, Align Technology had to report a 31% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price decline of 51% is actually more than the EPS drop. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, a year ago.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Align Technology's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Align Technology shareholders are down 51% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 13%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 1.9% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Align Technology that you should be aware of before investing here.

