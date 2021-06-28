Aligning himself with Trump, Sen. Tim Scott kicks off 2022 reelection campaign in SC

Senator Tim Scott is sticking with Donald Trump.

As Scott kicked off his 2022 reelection campaign Monday morning in North Charleston, the South Carolina Republican described the four years under Trump as “the good old days” and praised the former president for his leadership, especially on economic issues.

“Sometimes you’ve got to go back to the future, and that’s a future I want to go back to,” Scott said to cheers from more than 200 people who came to his campaign launch in his hometown.

His mother, Judy Scott, sat in the front row.

Scott enters the race in this solidly Republican state as a clear favorite. The 55-year-old has drawn no primary challengers from within his own party and his campaign launch video shows Scott has already locked down a powerful slate of supporters.

In the 2-minute, 22-second video that played before Scott addressed the crowd, heavy-hitters from the Trump universe, including former Vice President Mike Pence, former Gov. Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, declared, “I”m with Tim.”

Then, came more GOP heavyweights, like U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, who last year won his reelection in South Carolina by 10 points, along with U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Marco Rubio of Florida. Most of South Carolina’s Republican congressional delegation pledged their support to Scott, too, as did Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pam Evettte, who attended the event in North Charleston.

His campaign video also reminded voters in the crowd that Trump was with Scott, too, as footage from 2019 played with Trump turning to Scott and calling him “a friend of mine, a very, very special man” in 2017.

Still, Scott reaffirmed his conservative identity during a lighthearted exchange with attendees, who wore Scott for Senate stickers and waved handmade signs.

When Scott mentioned Joe Biden being in the White House, a burst of boos came from the crowd.

He raised his hand to his right ear.

“I can’t hear you,” Scott said, urging the crowd to boo louder. He staggered backward. “Oh, OK OK. I wanted to make sure this wasn’t a centrist crowd.”

So far, two Democrats have announced plans to challenge Scott: state Rep. Krystle Matthews of Berkeley County and Spartanburg County Democratic Party Chairwoman Angela Geter.

Scott has long said the 2022 race would be his last political run, but that hasn’t stopped speculation about Scott and a potential 2024 presidential run.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.