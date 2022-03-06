Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Just Reported, And Analysts Assigned A US$15.75 Price Target

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. It looks like a positive result overall, with revenues of US$1.2b beating forecasts by 2.4%. Statutory losses of US$1.14 per share were 2.4% smaller than the analysts expected, likely helped along by the higher revenues. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

See our latest analysis for Alignment Healthcare

After the latest results, the seven analysts covering Alignment Healthcare are now predicting revenues of US$1.34b in 2022. If met, this would reflect a solid 14% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to be contained, narrowing 18% from last year to US$0.86. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$1.31b and US$0.88 per share in losses. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment in the recent updates, with the analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and losses per share.

The consensus price target fell 11%, to US$15.75, suggesting that the analysts remain pessimistic on the company, despite the improved earnings and revenue outlook. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Alignment Healthcare, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$24.00 and the most bearish at US$11.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Story continues

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that Alignment Healthcare's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 14% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 22% growth over the last year. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.4% annually. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Alignment Healthcare is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Alignment Healthcare going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Alignment Healthcare that you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.