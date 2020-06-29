Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Its Results for Its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020

Fourth Quarter 2020

Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation ("net earnings") were $576.3 million or $0.52 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 compared with $293.1 million or $0.26 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted net earnings were $521.0 million 1 compared with $289.0 million 1 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted net earnings per share on a diluted basis were $0.47 1 , representing an increase of 80.8% from $0.26 1 last year.

Total merchandise and service revenues of $3.2 billion , a decrease of 2.6%. Same-store merchandise revenues decreased 0.5% in the U.S., 6.5% in Europe , while they increased 4.7% in Canada .

To ensure customers and employees safety, the Corporation pulled forward enabling technologies that could become key to serving customers beyond the pandemic, including the expansion of home delivery, Click & Collect and curbside delivery, as well as in-app ordering and prepayment.

Fiscal Year 2020

Net earnings per diluted share of $2.09 1 compared with $1.62 1 for fiscal 2019, an increase of 29.0%, while adjusted net earnings per diluted share were $1.97 1 compared with $1.63 1 for fiscal 2019, an increase of 20.9%.

with more than 6,300 stores now displaying the new Circle K global brand, representing more than 86.0% of the overall North American project. Increase in the annual dividend of 17.8%, from CA 22.5¢ to CA 26.5¢.

Return on capital employed² improved from 12.6% to 15.0%, on a pro forma basis.

Adjusted leverage ratio², improved from 2.18 : 1 to 1.60 : 1, on a pro forma basis, driven by strong earnings.

_____________________________ 1 Please refer to the section "Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation ("net earnings") and adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation ("adjusted net earnings")" of this press release for additional information on this performance measure not defined by IFRS. This performance measure, for the 12 and 52-week periods ended April 28, 2019, has been adjusted for the estimated pro forma impact of IFRS 16.



2 Please refer to the section "Summary Analysis of Consolidated Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020" of this press release for additional information on this performance measure not defined by IFRS. These performance measures, for the 52-week period ended April 28, 2019, have been adjusted for the estimated pro forma impact of IFRS 16.

LAVAL, QC, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - For its fourth quarter ended April 26, 2020 , Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche-Tard" or the "Corporation") (TSX: ATD.A) (TSX: ATD.B) announces net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation of $576.3 million , representing $0 .52 per share on a diluted basis. The results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 were affected by a pre-tax net gain of $41 .0 million on the disposal of a portion of its U.S. wholesale fuel business as part of an asset exchange with CAPL, a pre-tax net foreign exchange gain of $22 .8 million, a positive impact on income tax of $4.6 million from an adjustment to deferred tax assets, pre-tax acquisition costs of $2.9 million , as well as pre-tax restructuring costs of $0 .9 million. The results for the comparable quarter of fiscal 2019 were affected by pre-tax restructuring costs of $2 .6 million, a pre-tax net foreign exchange gain of $1 .1 million, as well as pre-tax acquisition costs of $0 .4 million. Excluding these items, the adjusted net earnings would have been approximately $521 .0 million 1 or $0.47 1 per share on a diluted basis for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, compared with $289 .0 million 1 or $0.26 1 per share on a diluted basis for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, an increase of 80.8% in the adjusted net earnings per share on a diluted basis, driven by higher road transportation fuel margins in the U.S. and in Europe , partly offset by the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on traffic in its network. All financial information presented is in US dollars unless stated otherwise.

"This year, Couche-Tard became a better, and stronger company. We had an exceptional year overall, both financially and operationally. We stayed on track with our strategic goals including growing organically across the network by making significant strides in the rebranding of our sites and fuel brand, beginning the rollout of our new food program in the U.S., pushing dynamic pricing initiatives, and improving our customer experience across the globe. Our agile, decentralized model and advancements in operational excellence allowed us to face the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 crisis and fare far better than many other businesses." said Brian Hannasch , President and CEO of Alimentation Couche-Tard.

"We also had a strong fourth quarter with positive traffic trends to begin with before we endured significant decline in traffic and fuel volumes with the pandemic stay-at-home orders implemented across our global footprint. Our customers changed their shopping behaviors moving to larger baskets with more impulse and emergency items, and we innovated quickly to meet their desire for less touchpoints while visiting our locations. Most of all, we placed the health and safety of our employees and customers at the forefront of all our decision making and were committed to being part of the solution in the communities where we work and live. I want to thank all our employees, customers, partners, and shareholders for their trust in the business during these troubling times. I am deeply proud of the courage, care, and commitment our employees showed towards each other and our customers," concluded Brian Hannasch .