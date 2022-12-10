Do Alimentation Couche-Tard's (TSE:ATD) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Quickly Is Alimentation Couche-Tard Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Impressively, Alimentation Couche-Tard has grown EPS by 17% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for Alimentation Couche-Tard remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 33% to US$71b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Alimentation Couche-Tard Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a CA$63b company like Alimentation Couche-Tard. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$6.4b. Investors will appreciate management having this amount of skin in the game as it shows their commitment to the company's future.

Should You Add Alimentation Couche-Tard To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Alimentation Couche-Tard's strong EPS growth. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in Alimentation Couche-Tard's continuing strength. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. Now, you could try to make up your mind on Alimentation Couche-Tard by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

