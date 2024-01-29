Alina Habba, Attorney for Donald Trump says they will appeal jury’s decision in defamation case
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Alina Habba, Attorney for Donald Trump says they will appeal jury’s decision in defamation case
Alina Habba, Attorney for Donald Trump says they will appeal jury’s decision in defamation case
Less than three hours after beginning deliberation, the jury in the second defamation case brought by columnist E. Jean Carroll against former President Donald Trump issues a verdict ordering him to pay her $83.3 million in damages for his defamatory statements regarding his sexual assault of Carroll in 1996.
Barrett-Jackson sold a 1997 Lamborghini Diablo VT configured and purchased new by Donald Trump for $1.1 million at its Scottsdale 2024 sale.
Friday’s jury verdict ordering former President Donald Trump to pay columnist E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million in damages for defamation is just the kickoff in a string of legal cases that could result in millions more in fines, the potential loss of his real estate empire in New York and even a jail sentence.
Super-long-lasting charge, great audio quality and a comfortable fit make these earbuds a real steal.
LSU Shreveport's Kyle Blankenship has both the men's and women's basketball teams in postseason contention.
The team behind Celeste has created a short 3D spinoff to mark the game's sixth anniversary. You can play Celeste 64: Fragments of the Mountain for free on Windows or Linux right now.
In 2007 I was running late for my speech at the Polish Stock Exchange, but the cool reception I received there suggested I should perhaps not have bothered. Speaking about the new wave of tech startups emerging from Silicon Valley and how Europe was next, I was met with a lot of puzzled blinking. Fast forward to 2024 and Poland’s startup (and exit) ecosystem bears little resemblance to 2007.
The stories you need to start your day: Gen Z’s concerns about the future, the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ premiere and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
GPUs’ ability to perform many computations in parallel make them well-suited to running today’s most capable AI. The problem's so acute, in fact, that it has the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's attention -- the agency recently announced it's investigating several partnerships between AI startups and cloud giants like Google and AWS over whether the startups might have anti-competitive, privileged access to GPU compute. Tech giants like Meta, Google, Amazon and Microsoft are buying up what GPUs they can and developing their own custom chips.
Volvo's EX30 is a technological marvel, but that reliance on software has caused a delay on deliveries.
According to a Unifor update sent to workers at Ford's Oakville plant, the final U.S.-market Ford Edge will roll down the line April 26, 2024.
Yelp just announced a fairly substantial app upgrade that’s packed with AI features. These include LLM-powered business summaries, in addition to a completely revamped visual experience across the home feed and search.
Apple's latest Watch Series 9 is back down to its lowest price ever, just in time to help you keep going with those January fitness goals.
There will be two versions of the 2024 Macan: one all-new and all-electric, the other the same gas-only version sold last year.
Earnings from six of the largest tech companies in the world are expected to have an outsized impact on the S&P 500 earnings picture.
Gogoro is best known for its battery swapping tech, but its new scooter may be one of the quickest and highest-tech models available.
OpenAI and Common Sense Media will create AI guidelines and educational materials for young people, their parents and their educators.
The Tigers also lost to No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday.
So far, 11 countries — including the U.S. — have frozen funding to the main aid group for Palestinians in the war-torn Gaza Strip.
California will float a pair of bills designed to protect children from social media addiction and preserve their private data. SB 976 and AB 1949 were introduced Monday by the state’s Attorney General Rob Bonta.