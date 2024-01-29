Alina Habba, Attorney for Donald Trump says they will appeal jury’s decision in defamation case

TechCrunch

GPUs’ ability to perform many computations in parallel make them well-suited to running today’s most capable AI. The problem's so acute, in fact, that it has the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's attention -- the agency recently announced it's investigating several partnerships between AI startups and cloud giants like Google and AWS over whether the startups might have anti-competitive, privileged access to GPU compute. Tech giants like Meta, Google, Amazon and Microsoft are buying up what GPUs they can and developing their own custom chips.