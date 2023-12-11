Alina Habba’s Bold—and Totally Wrong—Prediction about Her Client

Even Donald Trump’s own legal team can’t predict his next moves.

On Sunday, the former president announced that he actually will not be testifying in his civil fraud trial as planned on Monday.



Trump’s decision was quite a departure from what his attorney Alina Habba said just two days earlier.



“He is so firmly against what is happening in this court and so firmly for the old America that we know, not this America, that he will take that stand on Monday,” Habba assured the press. “He will open himself up to whatever they want because he’s not afraid. People that are afraid cower. President Trump doesn’t cower.”



Trump chickened out of testifying tomorrow. Alina Habba a few days ago: “He will take that stand on Monday. He will open himself up to whatever they want because he’s not afraid. People who are afraid cower. Trump doesn’t cower.” pic.twitter.com/4P4OgRVpYh — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 10, 2023

On Truth Social, however, Trump wrote that he already testified and has nothing more to say.



“THIS IS A COMPLETE & TOTAL ELECTION INTERFERENCE (BIDEN CAMPAIGN!) WITCH HUNT, THAT WILL DO NOTHING BUT KEEP BUSINESSES OUT OF NEW YORK,” the 2024 Republican candidate wrote Sunday. “I WILL NOT BE TESTIFYING ON MONDAY.”

The civil fraud trial comes from New York Attorney General Letitia James who filed a lawsuit accusing top Trump Organization executives of misleading insurers and banks with inflated financial statements.



In previous testimony in the trial, Trump essentially admitted to fraud—claiming it was the responsibility of lenders to fact-check his organization’s financial documents. During his last testimony on November 6, Trump was scolded by Justice Arthur Engoron.



“No speeches,” Engoron said. “This is not a political rally.”