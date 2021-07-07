Alipay, Wechat limit user access to Didi's micro-software in China - source

Illustration picture of Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi
·1 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Two Chinese popular mobile apps, Ant's Alipay and Tencent's Wechat, have suspended the light-version software of Didi Global Inc's ride hailing services in China to new users, a source familiar with the matter said.

The service is still available to users who have used them on the platforms before, the source, who declined to be named, said.

The light-version platforms, known as mini programmes, are smaller than common mobile apps and exist inside a super, or multifunction app, such as Alipay or Wechat.

Didi also operates a standalone app. Last week China's cyberspace regulator ordered app stores to remove Didi's app and Didi has stopped new user registrations after the regulator said Didi illegally collected user data.

Didi, Ant and Tencent did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun, Yingzhi Yang, Pei Li and Sumeet Chatterjee, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Narendra Modi: India's PM set to expand his cabinet

    The announcement comes ahead of crucial state elections due in 2022.

  • Analysis: The parity era in the NBA may have just arrived

    The NBA commissioner was a more-than-keen observer on Tuesday night, watching the Phoenix Suns win their first finals game in 28 years and the Milwaukee Bucks lose their first finals game in 47 years. Silver says that's a great thing. ''I see this as, hopefully, the end of a transition for the league,'' Silver said.

  • The Crown's Emma Corrin changes pronouns and reveals breast binding as they embark on 'new journey'

    The Crown star, who has won plaudits for their performance as a young Princess Diana, said they are embracing a 'new, cool' journey.

  • Microsoft sounds an urgent warning about the Windows ‘PrintNightmare’ bug

    Microsoft is sharing an urgent new warning with users of its Windows software, this one about an unpatched vulerability that hackers are apparently actively exploiting. This bug, which has been referred to as Windows PrintNightmare, seems to affect pretty much all Windows users. That’s according to the warning Microsoft issued in recent days, noting that … The post Microsoft sounds an urgent warning about the Windows ‘PrintNightmare’ bug appeared first on BGR.

  • How to block the Windows 11 update from being installed on your PC

    Microsoft finally pulled back the curtain on Windows 11 last month. The company once said that Windows 10 would be the last ever version of the desktop operating system, but plans changed. Windows 11 will roll out to the general public later this year. As long as you’ve got a compatible device, you’ll be able … The post How to block the Windows 11 update from being installed on your PC appeared first on BGR.

  • Samsung’s about to shock us with a new foldable phone no one saw coming, report says

    We’re just about a month away from Samsung’s big foldable-focused Unpacked August conference. That’s the event that’s traditionally reserved for the new Galaxy Note. 2021, however, is a different year when it comes to Samsung’s Note series. In a nutshell, there’s no new Note this year. Samsung gave fans plenty of time to accept the … The post Samsung’s about to shock us with a new foldable phone no one saw coming, report says appeared first on BGR.

  • We can’t believe Prime Day’s #1 best-selling smart home gadget is $19.98 again today

    Amazon’s Prime Day is always such a terrific indication of which deals our readers love most. Why? Well, it should be self-explanatory because the reason is so simple. Since everything is on sale during Prime Day, the most popular products always bubble up to the top. And when it comes to smart home devices, nothing … The post We can’t believe Prime Day’s #1 best-selling smart home gadget is $19.98 again today appeared first on BGR.

  • Feast your eyes on Apple’s leaked iPhone 13 design in this video

    A new iPhone 13 video posted to YouTube this week provides us with an interesting look at Apple’s next-gen iPhone. Though nothing is official just yet, we’re expecting Apple to unveil its iPhone 13 lineup at a special media event this coming September. And as in years past, a myriad of leaks over the past … The post Feast your eyes on Apple’s leaked iPhone 13 design in this video appeared first on BGR.

  • iPhone 13 Pro case leak spoils one of Apple’s biggest design changes

    After delaying the iPhone 12 series due to the pandemic, Apple appears to be back on track in 2021. Reports suggest that the iPhone 13 will debut in September, even with the ongoing chip shortages. At this point, leaks have spoiled all of the mysteries surrounding the 2021 iPhones, including the design. All in all, … The post iPhone 13 Pro case leak spoils one of Apple’s biggest design changes appeared first on BGR.

  • The New OLED Switch Wasn't What Anyone Was Hoping For

    For the past couple of years, Nintendo fans have been eagerly awaiting news of a new, more powerful version of the Nintendo Switch. We’ve been expecting a more robust Switch, capable of running games at faster frame rates and higher resolutions than ever before. The Switch (OLED Model) Nintendo announced this morning? That ain’t it.

  • Gettr, the latest pro-Trump social network, is already a mess

    Just days after a Twitter clone from former Trump spokesperson Jason Miller launched, the new social network is already beset by problems. For one, hackers quickly leveraged Gettr's API to scrape the email addresses of more than 85,000 of its users. Usernames, names and birthdays were also part of the scraped data set, which was surfaced by Alon Gal, co-founder of cybersecurity firm Hudson Rock.

  • Apple’s iPhone is so good at protecting privacy, advertisers are giving up and switching to Android

    The release of Apple’s App Tracking Transparency feature is already sending advertisers flocking to Android. Originally released as part of iOS 14.5, Apple’s new iPhone privacy-oriented feature provides users with an unprecedented amount of control over the data apps are allowed to track. Apple notes on its website that App Tracking Transparency “lets you control … The post Apple’s iPhone is so good at protecting privacy, advertisers are giving up and switching to Android appeared first on BGR.

  • Best Buy's 4th of July sale ends tonight! Score Sony, Samsung, Nintendo and more — starting at $10

    Big brands at huge discounts: Xbox, Shark, iRobot, KitchenAid, Keurig, Ninja, Microsoft, the list goes on and on...

  • Audacity sparks uproar over new data collection policy

    Some users are calling the audio-editing app 'spyware.'

  • Nintendo just unveiled a new $350 Nintendo Switch model featuring a larger OLED screen

    After months of rumors, Nintendo finally unveiled its latest version of the Nintendo Switch on Tuesday: It costs $350 and arrives in October.

  • Six New Xbox Game Pass Games To Try In July

    If you’re someone who likes to play games buffet-style via Microsoft’s video game-flavored answer to Netflix, you’ve got a lot to look forward to: a smart TV app, the ability to play next-gen games on Xbox One, the dawning of an era in which, for better or worse, this is the only way anybody plays games. But that’s all still a bit of a way out. For now, some new games.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ IoT Stocks Poised to Surge Higher

    The internet changed our world, connecting our computers across distances, brought us email and bulletin boards and instant messaging and social media. Websites, internet marketing, and search engines are a part of everyday life now. And in recent years, the concept of the internet has been expanding, moving into the physical world. The Internet of Things (IoT), networks of connected physical devices, is altering industries in ways that we are only beginning to imagine. From robots on the factor

  • Whoa! Amazon just extended its epic 4th of July sales event — save up to 80 percent!

    There's still time to nab deep discounts on Samsung, Sony, Nintendo, Apple, Xbox, Cuisinart, iRobot, Shark and so much more.

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis –July 6th, 2021

    It’s been a relatively bullish start to the day. Dogecoin would need to move back through the day’s pivot and early high, however, to avoid another day in the red.

  • Latest iPhone 13 leak puts an end to one lingering mystery

    A series of reports from Apple’s iPhone supply chain claimed that production had started early for various critical parts headed to the next-gen iPhones. Routinely referred to as the iPhone 13 series, the 2021 iPhones should launch in September this year. Apple has apparently been preparing for a mid-September announcement event and a late September … The post Latest iPhone 13 leak puts an end to one lingering mystery appeared first on BGR.