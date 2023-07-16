Aliquippa community members come together to discuss gun violence

The Aliquippa community came together on Saturday to discuss youth violence and how to end it.

The rally came after the death of 15-year-old Davhea Sparrow who was shot and killed in Aliquippa last weekend.

The organizer of the event, Rayetta Lee, said she hoped the event would allow people to come together and heal.

“It takes a village to raise a child and that’s what we want; to be the village, to raise these children because they’re lost,” said Lee.

Lee’s niece, Dee Walker, was killed in a shooting.

People walked down the street carrying signs with the names of others they knew who had been killed in instances of gun violence.

