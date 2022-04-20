Handcuffs

BEAVER – An Aliquippa couple, Vincent Owens, 44, and Melinda Cecchi, 34, will each face trial for charges including child endangerment, for reportedly leaving their children in a house in deplorable conditions, including a baby that died there last year.

Both Owens and Cecchi faced a preliminary hearing Tuesday at the Beaver County Courthouse, with their charges being held for court.

Both are charged with nine counts of child endangerment, with Cecchi and Owens charged with one and three counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia respectively. A charge of involuntary manslaughter was dismissed against Owens.

The pair are accused of keeping their three children, who at the time were ages 10, 5, and 7 months, in a residence that police described as deplorable, with their children underdeveloped and not cared for properly.

Police said the 7-month-old was placed on a dirty mattress, unattended, and later died after not being able to breathe properly.

Owens and Cecchi remain lodged in the Beaver County Jail on $1 million and $500,000 monetary bond, respectively.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Aliquippa couple to face trial for child endangerment in death of baby