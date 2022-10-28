Aliquippa football player charged after allegedly bringing gun to school, pointing it at teammate

As the Aliquippa High School football team gets ready for Friday night’s big game, one of their players is in jail after bringing a loaded gun onto school campus and pointing it at one of his teammates.

Eighteen-year-old Jonathan King is behind bars.

Aliquippa police said on Wednesday night, the Aliquippa football team was practicing off-campus. On their way back to the school, King and another player got into a fight on the school bus.

Police said King went home and came back to the school with a semi-automatic handgun while the rest of his teammates were eating in the cafeteria.

Outside in front of the school, police say King went up to the victim with the gun.

“The suspect pulled out a firearm, cocked the firearm, which he loaded and pointed it in the victim’s face,” said Aliquippa police Sgt. Nicco D’Arrigo.

It happened around 8 p.m. while other players and their families were around. King and the victim, a minor, then ran away.

“The suspect also went off on foot but was encountered by the high school football coach, who was able to take the firearm off the male,” said D’Arrigo.

According to the criminal complaint, football coach Mike Warfield told officers he disarmed King, then King left.

Later that night, King’s mother brought him to the police station.

The superintendent said the incident is being investigated.

“We are always attentive to the needs of the school and students and as these situations arise, we adapt and modify accordingly, (such as) if we add more security or if we have police monitor pickup and dropoff,” said Aliquippa School District Superintendent Dr. Phillip Woods.

The Aliquippa football team is playing Central Valley. It’s a sold-out game, and both teams are undefeated.

“There will definitely be a larger police presence there to keep everyone safe. We know there is going to be a large crowd. There are a lot of presold tickets, so look for different municipalities to be there to help out too,” said D’Arrigo.



Coach Warfield had no comment on the situation.

Right now, King is in jail, unable to post bail which is set at $250,000. He faces a number of charges, including not having a license to carry a firearm.

