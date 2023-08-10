Aliquippa man accused of scalding 1-year-old in bathtub

Corday Davis, 21, of Aliquippa, is in the Beaver County Jail, facing charges for allegedly scalding a 14-month-old girl in a bathtub.

Ambridge police say a social worker contacted them about a toddler being treated for burns because the story about what happened to the child didn’t add up.

The child’s mother says Davis dropped her off at work, and at that point, the little girl had no visible injuries, according to court documents.

Davis called the child’s grandmother on the date of the incident and said, “I have some bad news, the baby got burnt in the tub. Her skin is falling off,” according to the complaint.

The report says detectives met with a doctor at Akron Children’s Hospital after the girl was flown there from Mercy Hospital. The doctor said the child has second-and third-degree burns, which required multiple skin grafts and surgeries.

Davis said that “In the short time he left the child, that she was able to stand up in the tub, manipulate the water control handle, turning the hot to all hot,” according to the complaint.

But the doctor said the victim’s burns have multiple features that are characteristics of inflicted injury, according to police. A doctor also said none of the stories provided by Davis were a plausible explanation for any of the injuries the child had.

Davis faces a number of charges, including simple assault, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

