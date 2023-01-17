Aliquippa man charged with manslaughter after Friday night shooting

ALIQUIPPA - One man is facing manslaughter charges after a Friday night shooting in the city.

According to court documents, 31-year-old Alec Mineard is being charged with manslaughter after the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Vincent Ciccone in a home on Mill Street. State police say the incident occurred after Mineard was called to the residence by the homeowner, a coworker that Mineard was romantically involved with in the past.

Original report:State police say one man dead after Friday shooting in Aliquippa

According to the affidavit, Ciccone was arguing with the homeowner, whom he reportedly lived with, when the altercation became physical. At that point, she called Mineard and informed him she had been physically assaulted by Ciccone. Mineard told the homeowner he would come to the home with his gun, later telling investigators that he believed police officers were also on their way to the scene to assist with the situation.

While on the phone with the homeowner, Mineard said he heard Ciccone return to the residence. When he arrived at the scene, Ciccone and the homeowner could be heard arguing inside, prompting Mineard to draw the weapon from its holster and rack the firearm. As he approached the residence, the door was open and Mineard could see the two in an altercation.

Mineard told investigators he asked Ciccone to leave the residence, which prompted Ciccone to "immediately come toward" him. As the two got closer, Mineard shot Ciccone in the chest and fired again when he continued to advance toward him. Mineard told officers Ciccone was not armed during the altercation.

Police facing lawsuit:State police say one man dead after Friday shooting in Aliquippa

Mineard faces a first-degree felony charge for voluntary manslaughter resulting from serious provocation from the victim and a misdemeanor charge for involuntary manslaughter. He remained in the Beaver County Jail Tuesday on a $500,000 bond, according to online court records.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Aliquippa man charged with manslaughter after Friday night shooting