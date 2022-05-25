Aliquippa man to face trial for criminal homicide

Gavel

BEAVER − An Aliquippa man who is charged with fatally shooting a man from the city's Plan 12 neighborhood will face trial for criminal homicide.

Tyquan Cornell Johnson, 29, faced a preliminary hearing Tuesday at the Beaver County Courthouse, where all of his charges were held for court.

According to court papers, Johnson is accused of fatally shooting 21-year-old Isaiah Alston during the early morning hours of April 10, near the intersection of Irwin and Meadow streets.

In addition to criminal homicide, Johnson is charged with prohibited ownership of a firearm, possession of a firearm with altered manufacturer numbers, carrying a firearm without a license and reckless endangerment. He is being held in the Beaver County Jail without bond.

