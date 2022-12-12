Aliquippa man facing DUI and homicide charges in fatal Cranberry Twp. crash

CRANBERRY TWP. − After a deadly accident on Route 19 last week, an Aliquippa man is behind bars in Butler County for several charges, including homicide.

Darren Michael Martin, 34, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday. As of Monday morning, Martin remained held in Butler County Jail on a $500,000 bond and is awaiting a formal arraignment in January.

According to first responders, police were sent to Route 19 and Ehrman Road in Cranberry Township for an accident around 2:15 p.m. Dec. 4. When officers arrived, witnesses told them they saw Martin driving a U-Haul truck at a high rate of speed while traveling northbound on Route 19. The vehicle then drove through a red light, striking a car that was entering the road, they said.

The driver of the second vehicle, 46-year-old Bertram Forsyth, of Cranberry, was pronounced dead at the scene. Since the incident, a GoFundMe to help Forsyth's family with funeral costs and community members have raised over $48,000.

Martin faces several felony and misdemeanor charges for the incident, including homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, involuntary manslaughter, a third offense for DUI, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and failure to stop at a red traffic signal.

Court records also indicate Martin faces separate charges for felony retail theft from the same day. In court documents, he is charged with stealing retail property, receiving stolen property and conspiracy to commit theft.

