PITTSBURGH − Dana Penney, 40, of Aliquippa, was sentenced Thursday in federal court, to more than 15 years in prison for federal drug and gun charges by U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan.

He was sentenced to 188 months in prison for charges of conspiring to distribute cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and schedule I synthetic cannabinoid controlled substances in 2017 and 2018, possessing cocaine, heroin and fentanyl with intent to distribute on June 19, 2018, and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime on July 18, 2018.

Penney was on federal supervised release in 2017 and 2018 as a result of a prior federal drug trafficking conviction. He was also sentenced to a concurrent term of 12 months in prison for the supervised release violations that corresponded with the convictions mentioned above.

Ranjan ordered that the prison sentences be followed by six years of supervised release.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Aliquippa man sentenced for 15 years for drug and gun charges