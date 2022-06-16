Aliquippa man sentenced for 15 years for drug and gun charges

From Staff Reports
·1 min read
Gavel
Gavel

PITTSBURGH − Dana Penney, 40, of Aliquippa, was sentenced Thursday in federal court, to more than 15 years in prison for federal drug and gun charges by U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan.

He was sentenced to 188 months in prison for charges of conspiring to distribute cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and schedule I synthetic cannabinoid controlled substances in 2017 and 2018, possessing cocaine, heroin and fentanyl with intent to distribute on June 19, 2018, and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime on July 18, 2018.

Penney was on federal supervised release in 2017 and 2018 as a result of a prior federal drug trafficking conviction. He was also sentenced to a concurrent term of 12 months in prison for the supervised release violations that corresponded with the convictions mentioned above.

Ranjan ordered that the prison sentences be followed by six years of supervised release.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Aliquippa man sentenced for 15 years for drug and gun charges

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Drunk driver who maimed South Dade principal freed from prison. She’s in trouble again

    Seven years ago, a drunk driver named Marilyn Aguilera drove onto a crowded West Miami-Dade baseball field, plowing into a popular high school principal. The crash cost him his legs. Aguilera pleaded guilty and went to prison for five years.

  • Two White Men Arrested After Viral Vids Capture Terrifying Attack on Black Teen

    Facebook/CJ JonesTwo white men were arrested in Florida this week and accused of racial profiling after allegedly hurling a massive stone at a Black teen who was driving in the same town where Trayvon Martin was killed in 2012.“I was racially profiled while driving through my friends neighborhood,” the victim, who identified himself as JJ, wrote on his Instagram Wednesday. “They didn’t like the way I was driving, so they felt the need to hit my car with a cone, and throw a rock through my window

  • Renton police woman accused of forcing spa employee into sex work

    According to the victim, she accepted what she thought was a legitimate offer of employment from Q Spa at 4508 NE 4th Street. When she showed up, she said they wouldn't let her leave and told her she was expected to perform sexual services for clients.

  • Canada actor, ex-'Riverdale' star charged in mother's murder also allegedly plotted to kill PM Trudeau

    Canadian prosecutors revealed that Riverdale actor Ryan Grantham, who pleaded guilty to murdering his mother, also allegedly plotted to kill Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

  • 9-year-old girl ‘executed’ by mom’s ex-boyfriend during argument, Texas police say

    The 9-year-old’s mom says they were watching a movie together before the man arrived unannounced.

  • Arrest warrant issued for man who attacked Filipino family at North Hollywood fast food drive-thru

    An arrest warrant has been issued for the man who threatened and physically attacked a Filipino family at a fast food drive-thru in North Hollywood, California. Nicholas Weber, 31, was ordered to appear in court on June 8 after he made racist remarks and physically attacked Gabriel Roque and his family at a McDonald’s drive-thru on Victory Boulevard at around 10 p.m. on May 13. Weber was reportedly taken to the hospital after the incident and was released by the police on the same night of the incident.

  • Video Shows Black Teen With Hands Up When Shot by Cop

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/HandoutAn unarmed 13-year-old Black boy had his hands raised in the air when he was gunned down by a Chicago Police Department officer in May, new surveillance video obtained by The Daily Beast shows.In the video, the teen—known only by his initials A.G.—ran off the sidewalk and into the light of a gas station parking lot with his hands raised in the air before turning around to his right.It is then that the boy is gunned down by a Chicago Police Department

  • 5 members of family killed in Colorado crash were returning from birthday party

    Aaron Godines and Haile Everts, both 20, their 3-month-old daughter, Tessleigh, and Godines’ parents, Emiliano and Christina, were killed Monday when they were struck in a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 25. They had traveled from Wyoming to celebrate Aaron Godines’ birthday.

  • Judge orders GOP candidate Ryan Kelley to surrender his guns, over his objections

    Surrendering firearms has been a standard condition of release for defendants charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

  • Deputies find abandoned infant twins after mom crashes car on I-20 in East Texas

    A Texas mother accused of abandoning her babies after a car crash has been arrested. One baby was found in the car and another in a home.

  • Professor Indicted In Murder Of Boston Cop Boyfriend After Allegedly Running Him Over In Snowstorm

    A Massachusetts adjunct professor will stand trial for the alleged murder of her boyfriend, a Boston police officer, whom she allegedly ran over and left to die during a winter storm earlier this year. Karen Read, 42, was indicted by a Norfolk County grand jury on June 9 and was arrested at her Mansfield home later that day, prosecutors said in a press release. She was charged with second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter and leaving the scene of a collision. Read pleaded not guilty to t

  • Feds Reveal Chilling Note Buffalo Mass Shooter Left for His Parents

    Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via GettyPayton Gendron, the 18-year-old white supremacist charged with killing 10 people in upstate New York last month, left a handwritten note to his parents apologizing but stating that he “had to commit this attack” because he cared “for the future of the White race,” federal prosecutors revealed on Wednesday.FBI agents discovered the chilling note in Gendron’s bedroom in Conklin, New York after he opened fire at Black shoppers at a Tops Friendly Market on M

  • Inmate planned to strangle Ghislaine Maxwell in her sleep at Brooklyn jail, lawyer says

    NEW YORK — One of Ghislaine Maxwell’s fellow detainees at the Brooklyn federal lockup plotted to murder her, a defense lawyer said in a court filing Wednesday aimed at lightening Maxwell’s sentence on sex trafficking charges for procuring young women for Jeffrey Epstein. “(One) of the female inmates in Ms. Maxwell’s housing unit told at least three other inmates that she had been offered money ...

  • From the testimony of detective Kamesha Baker in the Deshaun Watson cases, three key points emerge

    Although Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was not indicted on any of 10 criminal complaints made against him, Houston Police Department detective Kamesha Baker testified last week that she believed based on her investigation that Watson committed multiple crimes. Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports has obtained a copy of the Baker deposition transcript, which is not [more]

  • Rapides Sheriff's Office ordered to return 1974 car to man after charges dropped

    A Rapides Parish judge on Tuesday ordered a car returned to a man accused in a decades-old cold case after the charges against him were dropped.

  • Man who pepper-sprayed group of Asian men for speaking Cantonese in Brooklyn arrested

    A suspect accused of pepper-spraying three middle-aged Asian men outside a restaurant in Brooklyn, New York, back in November has been arrested. Officers from the New York City Police Department Warrants Squad apprehended Isaiah Jordan inside his home on Monday without incident. Isaiah Jordan of Brooklyn was arrested for assaults of Asian victims in Brooklyn's 62nd Precinct that occurred on November 2, 2021.

  • Pittsburgh woman convicted of fatally shooting FBI agent released from prison

    A woman who fatally shot an FBI agent during a drug raid at her home in 2008 was released from prison Tuesday.

  • Innocent people say they were tased by police after shooting at Stony Creek Metropark

    A crowded day at the beach transformed into an all-out shooting scene. Thankfully, police say no one was shot - but a couple people FOX 2 spoke with, say they got caught up in the aftermath.

  • Person of interest identified in Brooklyn subway train attack that injured about 2 dozen people

    Police identified Frank James, 62, with addresses in Wisconsin and Philadelphia, as a person of interest in Tuesday's chaotic New York City shooting.

  • NYPD looking for woman seen in video pepper-spraying four Asian women in broad daylight

    The New York City Police Department is looking for a woman who assaulted four Asian women with pepper spray in a broad daylight attack in the Meatpacking District on Saturday. One of the women, identified as Nicole, told NextShark that the attack occurred at around 6:03 p.m. EST. Nicole and her three friends were walking around the area, which was crowded due to a flower installation, when they crossed the street near West 13th and 9th Ave. The group briefly stopped behind a rock to decide where they would head next when a stranger, who happened to be sitting on one of the rocks with her back facing the group, suddenly turned and allegedly antagonized them.