Aliquippa man sentenced, Monaca man pleads guilty, for federal drug charges

PITTSBURGH — An Aliquippa man was sentenced to five years in jail Monday for federal drug charges, while a Monaca man pleaded guilty the same day to federal drug charges in front of U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon.

Bissoon sentenced Dejuan Hill, 30, to 60 months for charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

According to court records, between 2018 and June of 2020, Hill regularly received cocaine from Cadee Akins Sr., 49, of Monaca, which he distributed to users and other co-conspirators.

This led law enforcement to conduct three controlled purchases from Hill at his residence, and during a search found a loaded handgun containing an extended magazine with 23 rounds of .45 caliber ammunition.

Due to a prior felony drug trafficking conviction, Hill is prohibited from the possession of firearms and ammunition.

As such, Akins pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine.

Court records state Akins distributed cocaine from November 2017 to September 2020 to multiple individuals, who in turn distributed cocaine to lower-level dealers and drug users.

During the investigation, law enforcement recovered an “owe sheet” from a residence used by Akins, which identified his conspirators and the money they owed him.

Additionally, law enforcement also recovered two kilograms of cocaine and approximately $50,600 from Akins during two separate traffic stops.

His sentencing is scheduled for July 13. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, a fine of $20 million, or both.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Aliquippa man sentenced, Monaca man pleads guilty, for drug charges