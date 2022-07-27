Aliquippa teen arrested after high-speed chase in stolen car

ALIQUIPPA – A teenager has been arrested after leading state police on a chase through multiple communities in a stolen car on Tuesday morning.

According to troopers, they were led on a chase by an 18-year-old driver from Aliquippa after he refused to pull over and follow commands from police officers to stop the vehicle. Earlier that day, officers had received reports the vehicle was stolen and the teen was spotted driving the car in the city.

The stolen vehicle then fled eastbound on Interstate 376, where officers pursued the car as it passed speeds of 120 miles per hour and ignored various emergency equipment along the roadway. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle with a spike strip, but the device only succeed in disabling the pursuing officers at the time. Eventually, the car was disabled and came to a stop in Robinson where the teenager was arrested.

When searching the car, officers found a loaded semi-automatic handgun and marijuana inside of the vehicle. The teenager is currently facing various charges related to evading the police and stolen property.

