Aliquippa teen charged as adult in murder of 15-year-old appears in court

It’s been three months since the tight-knit town of Aliquippa was rocked by a shooting and a multi-day manhunt.

The shooting left 15-year-old Dahvea Sparrow dead and 17-year-old Lamar Seymour behind bars, charged as an adult.

During Seymour’s preliminary hearing, prosecutors questioned a 16-year-old boy — who was sitting in the car with Sparrow, when police say Seymour pulled up in a van with three other teens, forced Sparrow out of his car, and shot him in the head.

That key witness said he saw Seymour open the van door and recognized him from when they were young children.

He then told the judge that he heard two gunshots but didn’t see Seymour pull the trigger, or even hold a weapon.

Defense attorney Blaine Jones felt that hurt the prosecution’s case.

“I asked him three times, ‘You never saw my client actually fire any type of weapon?’” He reluctantly said, ‘No,’ He never saw that,” Jones said.

The shooting was also caught on Ring doorbell video, but prosecutors decided not to play it in today’s hearing.

At this point, there also is not any forensic evidence that links Seymour to the shooting.

When the shooting happened, police searched for the alleged shooter for days and 17-year-old Seymour eventually turned himself in for the death of 16-year-old Sparrow.

“It’s heartbreaking when you take a look at the ages and the allegations of guns. It’s rough,” Jones added.

To this day - there is no information about the motive in this case.

