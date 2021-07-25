Aliquippa teen's 2019 shooting death was a homicide, medical examiner rules

Jul. 25—An 18-year-old Aliquippa man who died in May as a result of being shot in the head in Pittsburgh after a July 4 fireworks display was a homicide victim, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner said Sunday.

Keyari A. Wynn died May 14 in Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh as a result of complications from a gunshot wound of the head, the medical examiner's office said. Wynn was 16 when he was shot in downtown Pittsburgh after the city's July 4 fireworks exhibition in 2019.

A suspect in the shooting, Camerian Caldwell, of Pittsburgh's North Side, was charged with four count of criminal attempt at criminal homicide, two counts of aggravated assault and a firearms offense in July 2019. Those charges have not been changed as of Sunday, according to information in the Pennsylvania Unified Judicial System. Caldwell faces a status hearing on Sept. 21 before Allegheny County Judge Judge Susan F. Evashavik DiLucente.

Caldwell, who was 18 at the time of the shooting, turned himself in to police on July 15, 2019, and has remained incarcerated in the Allegheny County Jail since his surrender to authorities.

Police said that Wynn was with another teenager when they were both shot near the Agnes R. Katz Plaza at Penn Avenue and Seventh Street, after the fireworks display.

The shootings probably were connected to fights among two opposing groups over music earlier that evening, police said. One of the altercations occurred in Point State Park and the groups met each other later at the plaza.

