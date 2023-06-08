Aliquippa woman charged in connection with Salem motorcycle crash

Jun. 7—An Aliquippa woman is accused by state police of being impaired during a crash in Salem in which a motorcyclist was seriously injured.

Jammie Lynn Koslof, 44, was jailed Tuesday on $25,000 bail in connection with the April 16 crash.

State police said Holly Marcheck of Latrobe was waiting at a red light on Route 22 west at 9 a.m. on her BMW motorcycle when Koslof, driving a Hyundai Tucson, rear-ended the bike. Marcheck was taken by medical helicopter to a hospital for treatment of what troopers described in court papers as serious injuries.

Police interviewed Koslof while she was still inside her SUV and reported that she was confused, disoriented and had pinpoint pupils and appeared lethargic. She told authorities she was heading home from visiting someone in Altoona.

Koslof said she took prescribed medication and used a THC vape pen the night before.

"I had previously explained to her numerous times that she had struck a motorcyclist sitting at a red light, to which she had claimed no recollection and appeared confused," troopers wrote in the complaint. "Koslof showed no remorse nor emotion after explaining that the motorcyclist was seriously injured and may possibly die as a result of her driving actions.

A blood test showed that Koslof had cocaine, prescription medication and THC, the psychoactive component of marijuana, in her blood, according to court papers. She is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI and related offenses. She was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison.

A June 19 preliminary hearing is set. She did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .