Alison Brie Says The Secret To A Happy Marriage Boils Down To One Word

Alison Brie can reduce her secret to a happy marriage to just one word.

“Communication. It’s all about good communication,” the “Community” actor, who has been married to fellow actor and director Dave Franco for five years, told ET in an interview published Wednesday.

“Everybody says it, but I think that’s why we try to work together so much honestly, just so we can spend more time together,” she told the outlet. “So we don’t have to be apart so much.”

“But even when we’re apart, we really make an effort to connect every day, and that’s important,” Brie added.

Brie and Franco first met in New Orleans in 2011 under rather wild circumstances.

Brie and Franco attend the screening of "Spin Me Round" on Aug. 17 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images)

The actor shared that the two engaged in “48 hours of drugs, sex, a lot of making out” after being set up by a mutual friend.

“It starts off in New Orleans at Mardi Gras, where all great love stories begin,” Brie said, laughing, during an appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” in July 2020.

Thanks to “some incredible matchmaking” by her friend, Brie revealed the group went to dinner, and the two started to hit it off. Her friend texted Brie, “You should hook up with Dave,” to which she said, “Yes please.” The friend sent a similar text to Franco, who was in agreement with an “I’m in!”

During the wild New Orleans weekend, Brie wore a silver Mardi Gras mask that Franco saved and later incorporated in his proposal to the actor in 2015. The only problem? Brie didn’t remember where the mask was from.

“We go up to Big Sur, we’re on the back patio ― she’s out overlooking the ocean,” Franco said in a retelling of his proposal story on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” earlier this year.

“She turns around, I’m on one knee, I’m wearing the mask, I’m holding up the ring. And because it had been five years, she couldn’t place the mask,” Franco said as the audience laughed. “She didn’t know what it was.”

Dave Franco's proposal to @alisonbrie wasn't quite as romantic as he had hoped pic.twitter.com/Smj3XPlpui — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) February 3, 2022

“And so, the entire proposal is her saying, ‘What is happening right now?’” Franco said. “And it’s me trying to explain how sweet it is that I kept the mask for five years.”

Communication in practice, people!

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

