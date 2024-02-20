Alison Hammond left 'completely heartbroken' by death of former Strictly partner Robin Windsor

Alison Hammond has paid tribute to her former Strictly Come Dancing partner Robin Windsor following his death.

The much-loved professional Latin and Ballroom dancer, renowned for his stint on the BBC ballroom stalwart between 2010 and 2015, passed away at the age of 44.Windsor’s death was announced in a statement by the dance company he founded, Burn the Floor, on Tuesday and since then, tributes from his former colleagues have been pouring in.

And now Hammond, who was paired with Windsor for the show’s 2015 Christmas special, said his death has left her “completely heartbroken”.In a statement read out on Tuesday’s This Morning by hosts Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson, the GBBO host shared: "I've just heard the very sad news about Robin's passing.

“I'm completely heartbroken. He was one of the nicest people to work with and so much fun to be around.

Hammond is a co-host on ITV’s This Morning (PA Archive)

“I had the pleasure of dancing with him for the Strictly Christmas special and they were such special times. My thoughts are with his family and friends."

Windsor appeared on Strictly between 2010 and 2015 when he was forced to pull out of the show after he was paralysed for four days due to a slipped disc.

During his tenure on the show, the professional dancer was paired with the likes of EastEnders legend Anita Dobson, Dragon’s Den star Deborah Meaden and actresses Patsy Kensit and Lisa Riley.

The dancer also performed with newsreader Susanna Reid in 2011 for a special episode of Strictly Come Dancing for Children In Need.

Reid was visibly shocked and emotional on Good Morning Britain as she announced Windsor’s death.

Burn the Floor’s statement read: “The Burn the Floor (BTF) family has lost one of its founding members, Robin “Bobby” Windsor – who has tragically passed away.

“A BTF journeyman he danced with us for twenty years – including Broadway, The West End and all our crazy adventures around the world.

“His stunning image attached with Jessica Raffa defined our company, colourful, extreme and sensual.

“His talent, attitude, energy and personality helped create the Burn the Floor stage reputation. He leaves a void in our hearts that will never be filled, yet our wonderful memories will stay forever.”