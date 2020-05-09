Alison Roman apologizes to Chrissy Teigen for interview diss: 'It was flippant'

Chrissy Teigen is never one to shy away from calling people out on their comments about her, but this time she's firing back at a fellow foodie, saying this time, it really cut to the core.

In an interview with The New Consumer, cookbook author Alison Roman referred to Teigen's cooking-themed website, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen, as a "content farm," which "horrifies" her.

"Like, what Chrissy Teigen has done is so crazy to me," said Roman, 34, in the interview. "She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it’s just, like, people running a content farm for her. That horrifies me and it’s not something that I ever want to do. I don’t aspire to that. But like, who’s laughing now? Because she’s making a ton of (expletive) money."

Teigen, also 34, responded to the interview by tweeting out a message on Friday saying she was hit hard by Roman's swipe.

this is a huge bummer and hit me hard. I have made her recipes for years now, bought the cookbooks, supported her on social and praised her in interviews. I even signed on to executive produce the very show she talks about doing in this article. https://t.co/9xrvQBInAp — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 8, 2020

"this is a huge bummer and hit me hard," Teigen posted. "I have made her recipes for years now, bought the cookbooks, supported her on social and praised her in interviews. I even signed on to executive produce the very show she talks about doing in this article."

Teigen's followers replied to her with messages of support.

"Your trajectory isn't remotely as quick as she makes it out to be. Don't stress, Chrissy," commented one follower.

"Your products are quality, so is your vibe. Be you everyday, that’s why we show up for you!" wrote another.

And although Teigen was buoyed by the kind words of her followers, she still felt the need to defend her work, saying that she started Cravings so that she could have something that was truly her own, apart from the success of her famous husband, John Legend.

I started cravings because I wanted something for myself. I wanted something John didn't buy, I wanted something to do that calmed me, made me happy and made others happy, too. Cravings isn't a "machine" or "farmed content" - it's me and 2 other women. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 8, 2020

Legend also tweeted his support, writing, "I love what you are building. I love that it comes straight from your heart and your brilliant, creative mind. I'm so proud of you"

The model and mom of two went on to say that she was "so bummed out by the words of a fellow food-lover" and that she "had no idea I was perceived that way, especially by her."

She also defended Marie Kondo who Roman, a New York Times food columnist, called a sellout for her decision to lend her name to a product line.

I don't think I've ever been so bummed out by the words of a fellow food-lover. I just had no idea I was perceived that way, by her especially. And Marie, too. Marie is awesome. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 8, 2020

Cherry Bombe magazine, which showcases women in the food industry and and has had both Teigen and Roman as cover stars, shared a statement on Instagram. "Women calling other women sell-outs and bitches for their hard-earned accomplishments is not acceptable. White women calling women of color sell-outs and bitches for their hard-earned accomplishments is not acceptable.

"There’s no excuse in 2020 for not knowing better, especially when you’re a gatekeeper or celebrated individual in the food world. Those in a privileged position need to check their privilege and humility on a regular basis," the post continued.

On Friday, Roman took to Twitter to explain the context of her comments.

I want to clarify, I am not coming for anyone who's successful, especially not women. I was trying to clarify that my business model does not include a product line, which work very well for some, but I don't see working for me. — alison roman (@alisoneroman) May 8, 2020

"I want to clarify, I am not coming for anyone who's successful, especially not women. I was trying to clarify that my business model does not include a product line, which work very well for some, but I don't see working for me," she wrote.