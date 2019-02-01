Alithya Group Inc. (TSE:ALYA): Time For A Financial Health Check

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a 6-month subscription to the award winning Simply Wall St research tool (valued at $60)!

Alithya Group Inc. (TSE:ALYA) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of CA$203m. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? Companies operating in the IT industry, in particular ones that run negative earnings, tend to be high risk. Evaluating financial health as part of your investment thesis is essential. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. Though, I know these factors are very high-level, so I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into ALYA here.

How does ALYA’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

Over the past year, ALYA has reduced its debt from CA$43m to CA$35m , which includes long-term debt. With this debt repayment, ALYA currently has CA$2.7m remaining in cash and short-term investments , ready to deploy into the business. On top of this, ALYA has generated CA$3.9m in operating cash flow during the same period of time, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 11%, indicating that ALYA’s operating cash is not sufficient to cover its debt. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency for unprofitable companies since metrics such as return on asset (ROA) requires a positive net income. In ALYA’s case, it is able to generate 0.11x cash from its debt capital.

Can ALYA pay its short-term liabilities?

Looking at ALYA’s CA$53m in current liabilities, the company may not have an easy time meeting these commitments with a current assets level of CA$48m, leading to a current ratio of 0.9x.

Can ALYA service its debt comfortably?

ALYA is a highly-leveraged company with debt exceeding equity by over 100%. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses. But since ALYA is presently unprofitable, sustainability of its current state of operations becomes a concern. Maintaining a high level of debt, while revenues are still below costs, can be dangerous as liquidity tends to dry up in unexpected downturns.

Next Steps:

Although ALYA’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet debt obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. But, its low liquidity raises concerns over whether current asset management practices are properly implemented for the small-cap. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for ALYA’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. I suggest you continue to research Alithya Group to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

