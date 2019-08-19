Alive, Thriving and Totally Unauthorized: Inside the Underground Market for Telegram’s Cryptocurrency

The Takeaway:

Telegram’s long-awaited blockchain, Telegram Open Network, is said to be scheduled to launch Oct. 31, but the yet-to-be-issued gram tokens are already trading in an unauthorized secondary market.

Telegram has yet to publicly or formally acknowledge the project, but investors in last year’s $1.7 billion token offering, widely publicized in the press, are selling their gram allocations via OTC desks, exchanges and special-purpose vehicles.

Purchasing tokens this way might be risky, investors warn, as Telegram specifically prohibited investors from re-selling their allocations under penalty of terminating the purchase contract.

Secondary buyers may end up with nothing.

A secondary market has quietly blossomed for Telegram’s yet-to-be-issued tokens.

Between over-the-counter (OTC) desks, sales on small cryptocurrency exchanges, and at least one investment fund, opportunities to buy the tokens, known as grams, before the blockchain’s Oct. 31 launch date are not hard to find.

But there’s a catch: investors who bought into Telegram’s $1.7 billion offering in February and March of 2018 are not allowed to sell or pledge their tokens in any way before the launch. The original purchase agreement says that if an investor disposes of his future tokens before Telegram Open Network, or TON, is live, the allocation can be canceled.

In other words, there’s a risk that investors buying these tokens in secondary trades won’t ever get them.

“Telegram was the first big project that legally prohibited investors from selling their allocation,” said one of several investors who participated in the sale and spoke to CoinDesk on condition of anonymity.

But the purchase agreement’s restrictive terms didn’t stop investors who wanted to exit — it only made the secondary market for grams an underground business.

“Investors usually just share their allocations with friends, without signing documents,” said Anna Palmina, head of investment firm and OTC desk Palmina Invest, adding that her firm didn’t invest in the Telegram sale and isn’t offering tokens.

All this is happening as the deadline for launching TON approaches: according to the token purchase agreement obtained by CoinDesk, the network was slated to launch no later than Oct. 31 of this year. If it doesn’t, the company, founded by Russian entrepreneur Pavel Durov, will have to refund the $1.7 billion raised in the sale, minus development expenses.

Handshake deals

The purchase agreement – written for Telegram by U.S. legal powerhouse Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP according to one investor – stipulates that buyers of grams may not offer, pledge, sell, swap, encumber or dispose of their tokens, “directly and indirectly.”

Neither may investors sell “any securities convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for the investment contract” between an investor and Telegram.

The future issuance of tokens is conditional upon the investor’s compliance with this rule. “If Telegram learns the investor broke the agreement, it can cancel the allocation,” one investor told CoinDesk.

CoinDesk reached out to Telegram’s chief investment adviser John Hyman but hasn’t got any response. Skadden, Arps also didn’t respond.

Despite the restrictions, the secondary market for grams started even before the primary sale was finished in early 2018.

During the two secretive and highly selective original rounds, funds and individuals were let in, including the Silicon Valley-based Sequoia Capital and Lightspeed Ventures. The first secondary offerings for big investors were advertised as early as February 2018, right after the first round, Quartz reported at the time.

More recently, OTC sellers have been striking confidential deals for grams based on trust, OTC trader Vladimir Cohen told CoinDesk. Often, sellers are trying to resell their tokens for a profit, having paid either $0.37 during per gram in the first round or $1.33 in the second.

“There are more and more offerings of the gram tokens, with a price tag from $1.60 to $2,” Cohen said of the aftermarket.