It's Alive: New Yorker Gets A Surprise Package With Living Creatures Inside

A New York resident was surprised to find live creatures in a box delivered to their home last week.

The Port Chester Police Department announced last week that they discovered a box of live reptiles sent to the wrong address.

The department wrote on Facebook that the scaly contents of the box ― namely, lizards and iguanas ― were at the department following the erroneous delivery.

“Needless to say the addressee was quite startled when they opened the box,” read the post on the PCPD’s page.

Animal Nation, a volunteer-run nonprofit organization, announced that it took in the reptiles. In a post, the group called for an end to the “sale and mail” of living creatures.

“This happens all [too] often and Animal Nation handles the calls from post offices, and unexpected reception of these animals which puts a burden on our organization and compassionate donors,” the group wrote. “PLEASE stop the sale and mail of live animals!”

Animal Nation said the reptiles received medical care from the Veterinary Emergency Group.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

