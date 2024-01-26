What is Aliyah? What to know about immigration to Israel and why interest is on the rise

Interest in moving to Israel is on the rise among some Jews, despite −or perhaps because of − the bloody violence in the country since the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack.

But how difficult is it? How long does it take? And who's eligible?

Here's a look at common questions about 'making Aliyah.'

What does it mean to 'make Aliyah?'

Aliyah means "ascent" or "rise" in Hebrew, and for generations of Jews, going to Israel has been viewed spiritually and geographically as an upgrade. Now aliyah has come to refer to the process of obtaining citizenship and residency by moving to the state of Israel. The practice is known as "making Aliyah." The concept of the return of the Jewish people to Israel is rooted in the dream that Jews have long had of rebuilding their nation in the land from which they were exiled more than 2,000 years ago.

Who is eligible for Aliyah?

For Jews, moving to Israel under the nation's Law of Return can be a quick way of obtaining citizenship. Those interested can apply through Israeli embassies and consulates, the Jewish Agency for Israel or organizations such as Nefesh B’Nefesh, which help would-be immigrants with the paperwork, flights and applying for benefits.

Non-Jews may also become citizens of Israel − in fact, Israel has the fastest growing Christian community in the Middle East − but their path of citizenship goes through different channels, such as residing in the country for three years while holding permanent residency.

What's required for Aliyah? How long does it take?

Applicants must submit documents including a passport, birth certificate, proof of Judaism, a health form and a personal statement explaining a person's motivation and their post-Aliyah plans once they have relocated, according to Nefesh B'Nefesh. The group recommends submitting an application six months before an intended move to Israel.

Why is Israel seeing a surge of interest in immigration?

There’s been a rise in the number of Jews exploring Aliyah amid Hamas' attack on Oct. 7 and the ensuing Hamas-Israel War. Many attribute the uptick to a feeling of deep solidarity among Jews during the crisis. Others who are moving say that amid rising antisemitism, they are eager to live where they can be surrounded by like-minded people and protected by their own army. Nefesh B'Nefesh said it received about 4,200 requests to open Aliyah files after Oct. 7 last year, a 142% increase over the same period the previous year.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: What is Aliyah? What to know about immigration to Israel