ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ): Time For A Financial Health Check

Investors are always looking for growth in small-cap stocks like ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ), with a market cap of US$51m. However, an important fact which most ignore is: how financially healthy is the business? IT companies, in particular ones that run negative earnings, tend to be high risk. Evaluating financial health as part of your investment thesis is crucial. Here are few basic financial health checks you should consider before taking the plunge. However, I know these factors are very high-level, so I recommend you dig deeper yourself into ALJJ here.

How much cash does ALJJ generate through its operations?

ALJJ has sustained its debt level by about US$99m over the last 12 months – this includes long-term debt. At this current level of debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at US$2.0m , ready to deploy into the business. Additionally, ALJJ has produced cash from operations of US$18m during the same period of time, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 18%, signalling that ALJJ’s operating cash is not sufficient to cover its debt. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency for unprofitable companies since metrics such as return on asset (ROA) requires positive earnings. In ALJJ’s case, it is able to generate 0.18x cash from its debt capital.

Can ALJJ pay its short-term liabilities?

At the current liabilities level of US$44m, it appears that the company has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of US$62m, leading to a 1.41x current account ratio. Usually, for IT companies, this is a suitable ratio as there’s enough of a cash buffer without holding too much capital in low return investments.

Does ALJJ face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

ALJJ is a highly-leveraged company with debt exceeding equity by over 100%. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses. But since ALJJ is currently unprofitable, sustainability of its current state of operations becomes a concern. Maintaining a high level of debt, while revenues are still below costs, can be dangerous as liquidity tends to dry up in unexpected downturns.

Next Steps:

Although ALJJ’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for ALJJ’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. You should continue to research ALJ Regional Holdings to get a more holistic view of the small-cap by looking at:

