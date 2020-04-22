The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) Share Price Is Down 73% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset

Over the last month the The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) has been much stronger than before, rebounding by 128%. But will that repair the damage for the weary investors who have owned this stock as it declined over half a decade? Probably not. Five years have seen the share price descend precipitously, down a full 73%. The recent bounce might mean the long decline is over, but we are not confident. The million dollar question is whether the company can justify a long term recovery.

Given that Alkaline Water didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last half decade, Alkaline Water saw its revenue increase by 43% per year. That's better than most loss-making companies. So it's not at all clear to us why the share price sunk 23% throughout that time. You'd have to assume the market is worried that profits won't come soon enough. We'd recommend carefully checking for indications of future growth - and balance sheet threats - before considering a purchase.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqCM:WTER Income Statement April 22nd 2020 More

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Alkaline Water shareholders are down 55% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 4.9%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 23% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Alkaline Water better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Alkaline Water you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

