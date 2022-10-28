Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) investors are sitting on a loss of 49% if they invested a year ago

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. That downside risk was realized by Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 49%. That's well below the market decline of 22%. Alkami Technology hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Given that Alkami Technology didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last twelve months, Alkami Technology increased its revenue by 34%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately that wasn't good enough to stop the share price dropping 49%. This implies the market was expecting better growth. But if revenue keeps growing, then at a certain point the share price would likely follow.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Alkami Technology shareholders are happy with the loss of 49% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 22%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. It's great to see a nice little 9.3% rebound in the last three months. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Alkami Technology better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Alkami Technology you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

