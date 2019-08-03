Will Alkem Laboratories Limited's (NSE:ALKEM) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead?

Looking at Alkem Laboratories Limited's (NSE:ALKEM) earnings update on 31 March 2019, analyst consensus outlook appear cautiously optimistic, with earnings expected to grow by 22% in the upcoming year compared with the past 5-year average growth rate of 5.8%. By 2020, we can expect Alkem Laboratories’s bottom line to reach ₹9.3b, a jump from the current trailing-twelve-month of ₹7.6b. Below is a brief commentary around Alkem Laboratories's earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

How will Alkem Laboratories perform in the near future?

The 12 analysts covering ALKEM view its longer term outlook with a positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. To understand the overall trajectory of ALKEM's earnings growth over these next fews years, I've fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

By 2022, ALKEM's earnings should reach ₹13b, from current levels of ₹7.6b, resulting in an annual growth rate of 18%. This leads to an EPS of ₹109.38 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of ₹63.61. Margins are currently sitting at 10%, which is expected to expand to 13% by 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Alkem Laboratories, there are three pertinent aspects you should further research:

