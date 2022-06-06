Alkermes Announces 2022 Alkermes Inspiration Grants® Program to Support Innovative Programs Focused on People Affected by Addiction, Serious Mental Illness or Cancer

Competitive Grants Program Application Period to Begin on June 15, 2022

DUBLIN, June 6, 2022 /3BL Media/ - (Nasdaq: ALKS) announced that the company will accept applications for its Alkermes Inspiration Grants® program beginning on . Now in its sixth year, this competitive grant program will provide up to a total of in grants to assist nonprofit organizations in their work to address the needs of people living with addiction, serious mental illness or cancer.

"In addition to our work developing new medicines designed to address the real world needs of patients, we are committed to working toward positive change for people affected by addiction, serious mental illness or cancer," said , Chief Executive Officer of Alkermes. "This year, we have sharpened the focus of the Alkermes Inspiration Grants program to support innovative programs focused on unmet patient and caregiver needs, while continuing to prioritize efforts to address longstanding and widespread health disparities."

This year's submissions will be evaluated based on the set of criteria outlined in the request for proposals, with a focus on people affected by alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder, melanoma or ovarian cancer. Proposals should include clearly defined needs, objectives, activity format, mode of delivery and intended audience, and be relevant to historically under-resourced or underrepresented communities. Alkermes seeks to support programs that have a broad reach within the and potential to lead to sustained impact. Grant recipients will be selected by a committee that includes senior leaders from Alkermes and individuals chosen to represent the perspectives of people with lived experience, caregivers and patient advocates.

Eligible (c)(3) nonprofit organizations may submit a grant application between and . For more information on the Alkermes Inspiration Grants program, including submission instructions, additional eligibility guidelines, evaluation criteria and a link to the application portal, please visit https://www.alkermes.com/responsibility/alkermes-inspiration-grants-2022.

is a fully-integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for cancer and neurodegenerative disorders. Headquartered in , has a research and development center in ; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, ; and a manufacturing facility in . For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

