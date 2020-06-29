Alkermes Announces Launch of 3rd Annual Alkermes Pathways Research Awards® Program

-- The Competitive Grant Program Offers Individual Grant Amounts of Up To $100,000 per Project --

-- Applications Open for Submission July 1, 2020 Through October 30, 2020 --

DUBLIN, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) today announced that it will begin accepting applications for its annual Alkermes Pathways Research Awards® program on July 1, 2020. This competitive grant program is designed to support the next generation of researchers working on the front lines to advance understanding and awareness of disease states in the field of neuroscience. In its third year, the program will offer grants to early-career investigators who have demonstrated their commitment to helping people living with substance use disorders (SUDs), schizophrenia, and/or bipolar disorder. The application period will open July 1, 2020 and will run through October 30, 2020.

"With millions of people in the U.S. impacted by serious mental illness or substance use disorders, the need for advancements remains critical," said Craig Hopkinson, M.D., Executive Vice President, Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer at Alkermes. "At Alkermes, we envision a world where diverse communities come together, and through cutting-edge science, innovative medicine, and strident advocacy, help address critical public health challenges and pave the way for meaningful change for people living with serious chronic diseases. The Pathways program is designed to contribute to this important effort by supporting a variety of projects across the U.S. that are focused on advancing research in the field of neuroscience."

The 3rd annual Alkermes Research Pathways Awards program offers individual grant amounts of up to $100,000 per project. To qualify, early-career investigators must be M.D.s, Ph.D.s, or equivalent, who are within five years of their initial academic appointment or are current post-doctoral fellows, and who are affiliated with a medical or research institution within the U.S. Applicants will be evaluated by an independent review committee comprised of specialists in psychiatry, neurobiology, pharmacology, and behavioral science from academic research centers.

The Pathways program began in 2018 and has since provided funding to researchers across the U.S. Award recipients have undertaken important, mentor-supported research to help progress the study of neuroscience. For more information on the Alkermes Research Pathways Awards program, including the 3rd annual edition of the program and full eligibility criteria, visit www.PathwaysResearchAwards.com.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on addiction and schizophrenia, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder, neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Alkermes Pathways Research Awards® is a registered service mark of Alkermes, Inc.

Alkermes Contacts:

For Investors: Sandy Coombs, +1 781 609 6377

For Media: Katie Joyce, +1 781 249-8927

Alkermes plc Logo (PRNewsfoto/Alkermes plc) More

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alkermes-announces-launch-of-3rd-annual-alkermes-pathways-research-awards-program-301084564.html

SOURCE Alkermes plc