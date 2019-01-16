Is Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited’s (NSE:ALKYLAMINE) 23% ROCE Any Good?

Today we are going to look at Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited (NSE:ALKYLAMINE) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Alkyl Amines Chemicals:

0.23 = ₹1.1b ÷ (₹6.5b – ₹1.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

So, Alkyl Amines Chemicals has an ROCE of 23%.

Check out our latest analysis for Alkyl Amines Chemicals

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

Is Alkyl Amines Chemicals’s ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In our analysis, Alkyl Amines Chemicals’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 17% average in the Chemicals industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Independently of how Alkyl Amines Chemicals compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.





NSEI:ALKYLAMINE Last Perf January 16th 19 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Alkyl Amines Chemicals.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Alkyl Amines Chemicals’s ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals has total assets of ₹6.5b and current liabilities of ₹1.8b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 28% of its total assets. Low current liabilities are not boosting the ROCE too much.

What We Can Learn From Alkyl Amines Chemicals’s ROCE