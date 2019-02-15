Is Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited’s (NSE:ALKYLAMINE) CEO Being Overpaid?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

In 2004 Yogesh Kothari was appointed CEO of Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited (NSE:ALKYLAMINE). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Yogesh Kothari’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited is worth ₹15b, and total annual CEO compensation is ₹50m. (This number is for the twelve months until 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at ₹20m. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from ₹7.1b to ₹28b, and the median CEO compensation was ₹17m.

It would therefore appear that Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited pays Yogesh Kothari more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn’t mean the remuneration is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Alkyl Amines Chemicals has changed over time.

NSEI:ALKYLAMINE CEO Compensation February 15th 19 More

Is Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 12% per year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 23%.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. It’s also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 154%, over three years, would leave most Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary…

We examined the amount Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

However, the earnings per share growth over three years is certainly impressive. In addition, shareholders have done well over the same time period. As a result of this good performance, the CEO remuneration may well be quite reasonable. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Alkyl Amines Chemicals (free visualization of insider trades).

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned.




