Is Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited's (NSE:ALKYLAMINE) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers?

Yogesh Kothari has been the CEO of Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited (NSE:ALKYLAMINE) since 2004. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

View our latest analysis for Alkyl Amines Chemicals

How Does Yogesh Kothari's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited is worth ₹17b, and total annual CEO compensation is ₹61m. (This figure is for the year to March 2019). We note that's an increase of 24% above last year. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at ₹21m. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of ₹7.1b to ₹28b. The median total CEO compensation was ₹19m.

Thus we can conclude that Yogesh Kothari receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Alkyl Amines Chemicals has changed from year to year.

NSEI:ALKYLAMINE CEO Compensation, August 9th 2019 More

Is Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 19% per year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 37% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's great to see that revenue growth is strong, too. These metrics suggest the business is growing strongly. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 155%, over three years, would leave most Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. Even better, returns to shareholders have been plentiful, over the same time period. As a result of this good performance, the CEO remuneration may well be quite reasonable. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Alkyl Amines Chemicals.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.