Airbnb CEO on future in Russia: ‘All things are on the table’

Airbnb (ABNB) built its fortunes on a mission to “create a world where anyone can belong anywhere” through travel.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is forcing the company to reconsider that mission for at least one country, as Western brands face increasing pressure to pull their businesses from the region altogether.

In an interview with Yahoo Finance Live, CEO Brian Chesky said the company is "actively looking" into its footprint there, as Western countries impose crippling sanctions in response to the Kremlin’s military actions against Ukraine.

“As a practical matter, a lot of the sanctions that have already been imposed have been imposed on Russian banks which have prevented many people from paying or getting paid,” Chesky said. “Our business is much more limited right now because of the sanctions. But all things are on the table.”

The White House and EU have quickly moved to cut more than half a dozen Russian banks from the SWIFT payment system, a financial messaging infrastructure that connects the world’s banks, creating significant hurdles to cross-border transactions. Credit card and payment giants Visa and Mastercard have also moved separately to block Russian financial institutions from their networks.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - MARCH 1, 2022: A passenger uses a mobile phone to pay a fare at a Moscow Metro station. Passengers fare payments with Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay working with Visa and Mastercard are declined amid the sanctions imposed on Russias VTB Bank; both contact and contactless payments with tangible cards of any bank are accepted on turnstiles, in ticket offices, and on ticket machines. Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS (Photo by Mikhail Tereshchenko\TASS via Getty Images)

In the immediate days following the invasion, Airbnb announced it would offer free temporary housing for 100,000 Ukrainian refugees crossing into Europe. But the company has largely refrained from weighing in on its future in Russia.

“I want to make sure that any decision that we make, we consider all of our stakeholders. The impact that we have on our guests, our hosts, and communities all over the world,” Chesky said. “And so we try to have a very thorough process for these decisions. This is like a triage situation, trying to be able to provide housing for 100,000 refugees, but we're absolutely discussing these matters.”

Europe remains Airbnb’s largest market outside of the U.S., with the EMEA region accounting for roughly 35% of nights and experiences booked on the platform, according to numbers from its most recent 10K filing. While the company does not break out listings by country, a quick search on the platform still lists hundreds of stays in major Russian cities, including Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Story continues

American companies have faced particular pressure over the services and content they offer to Russia, in recent days, with growing calls to scrap their presence altogether.

Earlier this week, Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov publicly called on Apple CEO Tim Cook to halt its products and services to Russian users, prompting the company to cease all product sales in the country. Apple also pulled state-run media companies Sputnik and RT News from its App Store, while disabling Apple Pay services in the country.

I’ve contacted @tim_cook, Apple's CEO, to block the Apple Store for citizens of the Russian Federation, and to support the package of US government sanctions! If you agree to have the president-killer, then you will have to be satisfied with the only available site Russia 24. pic.twitter.com/b5dm78g2vS — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) February 25, 2022

That came after Alphabet’s Google (GOOG) disabled its Google Maps traffic tools in the country and joined Facebook’s Meta Platforms (FB), in blocking Russian state media from selling ads on their platforms.

As Airbnb considers its next steps, Chesky said the company is closely monitoring potential contagion effects on travel in Europe, with the busy summer travel season just months away. He is bracing for some disruptions, with the EU being home to 1.34 million Airbnb hosts.

“There's no question that in parts of Central Eastern Europe, for the immediate near term, there's going to be some limits on the types of travel people have,” Chesky said. “I think our results [over the last two years] have shown that however the role changes, our business can adapt. We're a highly adaptable model. So where there's less cross border travel, we typically see a growth in domestic travel…I'm sure there will be some disruption ... will be prepared for however, travel changes.”

Akiko Fujita is an anchor and reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @AkikoFujita

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance