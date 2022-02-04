Allakos Inc. (ALLK) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Allakos Inc. (ALLK) closed at $6.54, marking no change from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.37%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 21.86% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 7.8% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.51% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Allakos Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Allakos Inc. to post earnings of -$1.18 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 37.21%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Allakos Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Allakos Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, which puts it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



