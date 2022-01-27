Allamakee prosecutor declines to file charges in chicken deaths after PETA complaint

A northeast Iowa prosecutor says he won't press charges after People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals called on him to take action in connection with the deaths of hundreds of chickens during an alleged mechanical malfunction at a Postville processing plant.

Responding to an open letter from PETA, Allamakee County Attorney Anthony Gericke told the Des Moines Register this week that he will not assign an investigator to look into the situation that led to the deaths of at least 317 chickens at Agri Star Meat & Poultry.

According to a U.S. Department of Agriculture report, a conveyor belt carrying chickens to a kill line in the Agri Star plant stopped working one day in July. It said an employee failed to shut down a second conveyor belt, which carried the birds to the stalled belt.

As a result, the report said, birds piled on top of one another and suffocated. Though the chickens were going to be killed within minutes anyway, PETA advocates argued that the nature of their deaths violated the state's law banning livestock neglect.

“If anyone smothered hundreds of dogs to death, they’d face multiple charges of cruelty to animals," PETA Senior Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch said in a statement. "And chickens suffer the same way and are also protected by law."

Agri Star, formerly Agriprocessors, is the spot where the U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement raid took place in 2008.

A member of the animal rights organization emailed Gericke's office Jan. 20, calling for a criminal prosecution. Gericke said he decided the next day not to pursue the allegation.

He said he does not know of any Iowa prosecutors who have brought charges against meatpacking plant workers for the way they killed animals.

Gericke also objected to how he received the information from PETA. The group provided a narrative from the agriculture department's investigation. But, Gericke pointed out, the document didn't have a report number, names of investigators or names of witnesses.

"This document has nothing (to) identify (its) origin," Gericke wrote in an email. "No author, no name of reporting party, no names of any witnesses, no names of any alleged (perpetrators) and no identifying marks, labels or headings that indicated this document is actually a USDA report."

PETA spokesperson Nicole Meyer said the organization simply passed along details from the Inspection Task Data section of the department's website.

"We provided the incident reports in the format we did to facilitate sharing with the prosecutor," Meyer wrote. "The County Attorney can find all the information he seeks by contacting (an agriculture department district manager), as our letter to him indicated."

PETA has experienced limited success calling for criminal prosecutions and fines against meatpackers for the way they kill animals.

According to the Nisqually Valley News, the Washington Department of Agriculture determined that a processor killed animals inhumanely there in April 2018, following PETA's call for an investigation. But the state agency did not issue a fine or file criminal charges.

In the last two years, Meyer said, PETA has called for criminal charges against staff at Iowa meatpacking plants in Denison, Eagle Grove, Ottumwa and Sioux City. She said she has not heard of local prosecutors filing charges in any of those cases.

Agri Star President Daniel Hirsch did not respond to an email from the Register.

Last week's call for prosecution was not the first time PETA has targeted the Postville plant.

In 2004, when the plant was operating as Agriprocessors under different ownership, PETA released a video that members recorded while working undercover, depicting what it said were cruel slaughter practices. The Register reported at the time that an industry expert who reviewed the video said it showed cattle "walking around after their tracheas and other internal parts had been pulled out."

In 2008, according to the New York Times, PETA members recorded employees at the plant making "unauthorized hacking cuts in the necks of still-conscious animals."

The same year, the federal government arrested 400 undocumented workers at the Postville plant. Canadian billionaire Hershey Friedman bought the operation out of bankruptcy in 2009 and changed its name.

Tyler Jett covers jobs and the economy for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at tjett@registermedia.com, 515-284-8215, or on Twitter at @LetsJett.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa prosecutor rejects PETA complaint about Postville chicken deaths