Allbirds just launched a new store for its gently used shoes—here's what to know

Shop gently used Allbirds for less on the Allbirds ReRun site.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Whether you’re all about Allbirds or interested in trying its eco-friendly footwear for the first time, you can now shop the brand’s shoes in a whole new way. The company just launched a new e-commerce platform, Allbirds ReRun, that sells gently used second-hand shoes for a discounted price. But how does the new program work? And how can you save on the styles and sizes you’re searching for? Before you think, “ew, used shoes,” we got the skinny on how it works.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

What is Allbirds ReRun?

Following its 2016 launch, Allbirds has expanded beyond its ubiquitous wool sneakers and introduced several styles of apparel and footwear over the years. Now, thanks to Allbirds ReRun, you can shop a wide range of the brand’s shoe styles for less—a boon as the shoes seldom, if ever, go on sale. The tradeoff: For the lower price, you’ll get a gently used pair traded in by another Allbirds shopper. For instance, on ReRun, the Tree Dasher running shoe, originally $125, is currently available in both men’s and women’s sizes for $79 to $89 (a savings of $36 to $46).

The ReRun site comes on the heels of Allbirds’ other sustainability commitments, and is part of the company’s new “recommerce” program. The brand says the initiative is “closely tied” to its “Flight Plan,” a list of its “environmental commitments” including a goal “to double the lifetime of its products by the end of 2025.”

How to shop Allbirds ReRun

When shopping on ReRun, you can use the site’s filters to sort by size, style, color material and condition. The site includes discontinued colorways (understandably, because it’s dealing in used shoes), giving you another chance to score styles you may have missed out on.

However, because the ReRun platform is stocked with shoes from its in-store trade-in pilot, you won’t run across every size and style combination on ReRun. If you don’t find what you’re looking for right away, you can keep checking back—at press time, there was no way to request that Allbirds send you stock updates when your size and preference becomes available. According to ReRun’s press team, the site is currently refreshed “very frequently,” with new sizes, styles and colors launching approximately monthly.

Story continues

How does Allbirds evaluate the shoes they sell on ReRun?

If you’re picturing dirty, smelly gym shoes, Allbirds promises you won’t find any here. Before you buy—and walk in—someone else's shoes, ReRun vets the footwear for quality. According to a press rep for Allbirds, ReRun’s warehouse and its partner, Trove, a "recommerce" service “sort and grade” and even refurbish the second-hand shoes so that “only the highest quality pairs get sold on ReRun.” Pairs that don’t make the cut for resale are donated or recycled, while the ones on ReRun are sorted into two condition categories: excellent and very good.

Once you select a pair, you can read why it got its condition rating (i.e., faint creasing on the upper, minor tread wear on the outsoles and so on). You can also filter search results by condition to yield just “excellent” or just “very good” shoes.

Can you sell your old Allbirds on ReRun?

Technically, no—if you want to sell your own pair, you’ll have to look to secondhand sites like eBay, ThredUp or Poshmark. If you want to contribute your pair to ReRun, you’ll have to bring it in person to one of three of the brand’s retail locations: the Century City store in LA, the Oakbrook store in Chicago and the Upper West Side store in NYC. If the shoes are in the right condition for the ReRun program, you’ll receive a $20 discount on any new Allbirds purchase over $98. Allbirds plans to expand the trade-in program nationwide in the near future and add a mail-in option, so keep an eye out if there’s not currently a drop-off location near you.

Is ReRun worth it?

The short answer: We at Reviewed plan to test to find out! But in the meantime, based on Allbirds’ quality assurances, we think it’s worth trying. If you’re not satisfied with the shoes you receive, you can return them within 30 days.

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for our twice-weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Allbirds ReRun sells gently used shoes at a discount