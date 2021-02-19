Can Allbirds Live Up to Its $1 Billion Valuation?

(Bloomberg) -- Allbirds Inc. has already beaten the odds in the startup world by raising a quarter of a billion dollars and turning earth-friendly wool sneakers into a legit product category. But the company behind Silicon Valley’s favorite footwear now faces another daunting challenge: impressing investors ahead of a potential initial public offering.

That’s coming after its rising unicorn valuation cooled off last year. In September, Allbirds raised $100 million in a Series E round from large investment firms like Franklin Templeton and T. Rowe Price. According to researcher Pitchbook, the company’s value nudged down to an estimated $1.7 billion from $1.73 billion in January 2020. Allbirds confirmed those numbers, while declining to provide details on its financial performance or an IPO.

Allbirds is part of the boom in direct-to-consumer brands that act as maker and retailer, avoiding the low margins of selling wholesale. Investors fell in love with the business model and threw cash at the sector, ushering in a flood of companies selling everything from underwear to toothbrushes.

But now, more than half a decade after that initial enthusiasm, there are questions about how big these brands can get. Growth is often driven by massive spending on marketing that isn’t sustainable. And after success, copycats quickly emerge. In one high-profile example that’s raised doubts, Casper Sleep Inc., a fast-growing mattress brand, went public a year ago and has largely struggled with its stock still below the IPO price.

To prove that it can get bigger and broader, Allbirds—a brand built through its own e-commerce—will boost the physical stores it operates by 50% this year to three dozen, including its first location in Minneapolis, co-founder Joey Zwillinger said in a recent interview. The company is also coming out with items at lower prices and trying to expand its green bonafides by partnering with footwear giant Adidas AG on a sneaker that promises to have almost no carbon footprint.

“That’s the goal here—not to be a niche player selling premium products to rich people who care about the environment,” Zwillinger said. “We have sustainability for the masses.”

Zwillinger and co-founder Tim Brown, who share the chief executive officer role, had grand plans for Allbirds early on. In 2016, the year the first shoe debuted and gained a following among tech workers in the company’s hometown of San Francisco, they unveiled internally what the brand would look like a decade later. “It was very, very ambitious,” said board member Dan Levitan, co-founder of Maveron, an early investor. “I was like, ‘wow, if they accomplish half of this, they would have been very successful.’”

Allbirds is following the playbook of other DTC brands that have broadened their audience by moving from digital marketing and e-commerce into brick-and-mortar and traditional advertising. Just last month, Allbirds started spending on television ads for the first time with a focus on reruns of sitcoms with wide appeal such as Friends and Two and a Half Men, according to iSpot.tv, a TV measurement and analytics firm. The company has so far this year spent the most on marketing in the U.S. across digital, TV and print among the 175 DTC apparel and footwear brands tracked by MediaRadar, an advertising intelligence platform.

“People don’t even know about us yet,” Zwillinger said. “We have to continue to methodically build our brand, brick by brick.”

Therein lies the promise of Allbirds for Levitan, who started Maveron in 1998 with Starbucks founder Howard Schultz. The firm has backed several winners in the consumer space, including EBay and Pinkberry, and he sees Allbirds on the cusp of breaking out beyond its core audience. In May, the company pushed into running, one of the largest categories of the athletic shoe market. The Tree Dasher, which retails for $125 and has a mesh upper made from eucalyptus wood pulp and a sole crafted with sugarcane, was its biggest product launch to date in terms of sales. Its apparel line now spans no-show socks to puffer jackets, displaying its ambitions to become a full-body brand. And it already has expanded outside the U.S., selling in more than 30 countries and opening stores in large markets like China and Japan.

“Do I think this company has the fundamentals to be a super large, enduring consumer business?” said Levitan, whose firm first invested in Allbirds in September 2016, just six months after its first shoe hit the market. “Yes, absolutely. Is it going to be hard? Yes.”

The company’s first breakthrough was making footwear deemed easy on the feet. Having a good publicist helped, too. When its Wool Runner launched the brand almost five years ago, Time magazine wrote a glowing piece titled “The World’s Most Comfortable Shoes Are Made of Super-Soft Wool.” Later, the New York Times mused about the footwear becoming a mainstay in Silicon Valley’s minimalist uniform. In 2018, the New Yorker dedicated two stories to the company, including a profile in the magazine that focused on its green ambitions.

It’s that last storyline that will decide whether Allbirds becomes anything close to Gen Z’s version of Nike, which is approaching $40 billion in annual sales after more than four decades as a public company. Allbirds is a certified B Corp., meaning its board is legally bound to balance profit and purpose and publicly share an impact report on how it’s improving society or the environment. If the company has an IPO, that designation will be central to its pitch, Zwillinger says. That could make it an attractive stock for money managers on the hunt for companies in the growing sustainable investing sector.

For consumers, the company’s advertising is blaring the message that it’s all about fighting climate change. One ad’s kicker is simply “reduce your carbon footprint.” Another spot proclaims “when nature wins, we all win.” That’s a far cry from the “Just Do It” tagline made famous by Nike.

Weaving shoes and apparel so directly to saving the earth is a bold move. History shows that the overwhelming majority of consumers aren’t swayed by environmental concerns when it comes to fashion, according to Simeon Siegel, a retail analyst at BMO Capital Markets.

“At the end of the day, people buy the footwear that makes them comfortable and makes them feel special,” Siegel said. People like to believe they are “consumer activists” on issues like climate change, but they often aren’t, he said.

However, marketing can do wonders. And surveys of 20- and 30-somethings show that some want to buy products that are made sustainably, according to Matt Powell, an analyst for market researcher NPD Group. But there’s a catch.

“It’s a smaller audience.”

(Updates with company confirming valuation data. An earlier version of this story incorrectly referred to Maveron as Maveron Capital.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Sixth Street Sues to Block Dyal’s Merger With Owl Rock

    (Bloomberg) -- Sixth Street Partners sued to block Dyal Capital Partners’ merger with Owl Rock Capital Partners, arguing the deal would trample on its earlier pact with Dyal.Sixth Street asked a judge to put the combination on hold until she can determine whether a 2017 agreement gives the New York-based investment firm the power to kill the deal. In court filings, Dyal said Sixth Street is misinterpreting the pact and seeking to create leverage “for its own financial gain.”Under the 2017 deal, Dyal bought a stake of about 10% in Sixth Street. Then, in December, Dyal and Owl Rock announced they would join forces in a complex merger. It would allow them to go public with $45 billion in assets and a new name, Blue Owl, through a special purpose acquisition company, better known as a SPAC.“The proposed merger would fundamentally compromise the bargain Sixth Street struck in partnering with Dyal,” Sixth Street’s lawyers said in a 33-page complaint.Sixth Street disclosed in a Feb. 12 court filing that it had sued in Delaware state court to have Judge Morgan Zurn interpret the 2017 Dyal agreement to “enforce plaintiffs’ consent rights.” A redacted version of the lawsuit was made public Friday.Sixth Street’s claims are “baseless,” David Wells, a spokesman representing Dyal and Owl Rock, said earlier this week. “Sixth Street is attempting to assert the existence of a consent right that we believe simply does not exist.”Read More: Owl Rock-Dyal Blockbuster Merger Stirs Sixth Street BacklashDyal takes stakes in firms, some of which compete for the same business as Owl Rock, which has fast grown into a dominant player in the direct-lending market. Sixth Street officials said in a letter this month that they couldn’t abide having Dyal become a competitor through the Owl Rock deal.Sixth Street sued in Delaware because the state’s law covers the Dyal investment agreement, the fund said. Delaware is the corporate home to more than half of U.S. public companies and more than 60% of Fortune 500 firms. Zurn and other chancery judges hear cases without juries and can’t award punitive damages.The court is heralded for quickly deciding byzantine merger-and-acquisition disputes. Last year, a Delaware judge blessed a move by Mirae Asset Global Investments to pull out of a $5.8 billion acquisition of 15 U.S. luxury hotels owned by China-based Dajia Insurance Group because of problems tied to the coronavirus pandemic.Sixth Street wants Zurn to fast track its request to temporarily block the deal to avoid being put in the position “of being partially owned by a direct competitor, which will enjoy control and information rights putting Sixth Street at a material and enduring competitive disadvantage,” the fund said in a court filing.Dyal’s lawyers want Zurn to force Sixth Street to file an unredacted version of the agreement covering Dyal’s 2017 stake purchase to buttress their argument that Sixth Street is intentionally misreading its consent rights to pressure Dyal to sell back the holdings in the fund.“The desire to avoid clarity is precisely why Sixth Street does not want the Investment Agreement to be made public,” Dyal’s attorneys said in a Friday court filing.Sixth Street has “orchestrated a one-sided and misleading media campaign designed to poison the well with Dyal’s investors and the public at large” as part of an effort to “strong arm Dyal into selling its stake in Sixth Street at a price that is grossly unfair,” they said.Dyal is attempting to coerce Sixth Street into publishing its confidential information in full when only a few short paragraphs are relevant to the dispute, Patrick Clifford, a Sixth Street spokesman, said in an emailed statement.The case is Sixth Street Partners Management Co. v. Dyal Capital Partners, No. 2021-0127, Delaware Chancery Court (Wilmington).(Updates with Sixth Street comment in final paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jamaica Is Finalizing Export Agreements For Cannabis, Here's How The Global Market Is About To Change

    Last summer, big players in cannabis agriculture, like the Canadian conglomerate Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ: APHA), couldn’t take the Caribbean heat and got out of the kitchen. Aphria, who acquired a Jamaican licensed cultivator in 2018 to get ahead of an expected production boom in Jamaica, left the island in 2020, abandoning its assets. The big ag player, along with a handful of other Canadian companies, like the producer The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTC: TGODF), invested in the island as the Jamaican government announced a push to complete comprehensive trade and export regulations for medicinal cannabis. The agreements, coupled with Jamaica’s astonishingly cost-effective production potentials, spelled a cannabis gold rush on the island and a definitive answer to solve prohibitive supply issues in legal markets around the world. But the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily stalled the legislation, and companies like Aphria and The Dutchman, saddled with struggling Canadian operations, were forced to sell their Jamaican assets even as the prospect for a cannabis boom on the island remained certain, if not a bit further off. Now, Jamaican export legislation, expected to be finalized in mid-2021, is back on track, and the global industry’s need for a solution to quell supply shortages remains. In fact, market stresses from COVID-19 have only inflamed a need for cost-effective supply and exposed the reality that licensed cultivation in North America—where producers can pay $1-$2 million in licensing fees before planting a seed—is untenable to sustain market growth. So, where do the soon-to-pass Jamaican agreements point the market? The exit of big players like Alprhia in 2020 has left a considerable vacuum for existing Jamaican licensed producers, like Massive Therapeutics, a Canadian-Jamaican company ready to begin operations once export agreements are passed. Massive Therapeutics, strongly tied to the Jamaican community and keyed in to the status of legislation, hasn’t left the island. In fact, they’ve continued forward at scale—and for good reason. A Jamaican licensed producer can cut cultivation costs for medical-grade cannabis by nearly 80%. Using modern hybrid greenhouses, the operating expenses to produce one pound of exportable cannabis for Massive Therapeutics totals roughly $100. In North America, those costs, relatively, exceed $400. It’s not hard to imagine why Massive Therapeutics hasn’t wavered in its Jamaican investments. By the end of 2021, Jamaican could more than likely emerge as the global cannabis market’s solution for cost-friendly cannabis production. And when it does, companies like Aphria and Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) will rush back to the Caribbean, eager to capitalize on the lucrative opportunity they quickly recognized in 2019. And when they do, a modest producer like Massive Therapeutics, which expects to build 50 hybrid greenhouses on its Jamaican estate, will already be turning multi-million dollar profits. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga9 Best Prop Bets On GameStop Congressional Hearing: Stonks, WallStreetBets, Elon Musk And MoreSOS Continues To Raise Capital Via Share Sale For Cryptocurrency Mining, Shares Drop© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Plotkin Says Hedge Funds Will Adapt in Wake of GameStop Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Melvin Capital Management founder Gabe Plotkin told Congress that the hedge fund industry will adapt to avoid a repeat of the Reddit-fueled stock rally that cost his firm billions of dollars.“I don’t think investors like myself want to be susceptible to these type of dynamics” Plotkin testified Thursday during a House Financial Services Committee hearing, referring to the astronomical level of short interest in GameStop Corp. stock that preceded the volatility. “There will be a lot closer monitoring of message boards,” and Melvin has a data-science team that will be reviewing that, he said. Plotkin’s firm was the target of a short squeeze by retail investors who piled into shares of GameStop Corp. and other companies that Melvin was betting would tumble. Ken Griffin, his partners and his Citadel hedge funds injected $2 billion into Melvin, which lost 53% in January. Griffin also testified at the hearing.Plotkin said in prepared remarks that he had been short GameStop since Melvin’s founding in 2014, and that he closed out that position days before Robinhood Markets and other brokerages prevented their customers from buying the video-game retailer and other stocks because the trading volume overwhelmed their required capital buffers.Plotkin said he also reduced other positions targeted by retail investors, many of whom coordinated their buying on Reddit.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • We Think Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Needs To Drive Business Growth Carefully

    We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining...

  • Banks, Fund Manager Push to Solve $32 Billion Eskom Debt Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Nedbank Group Ltd. is leading discussions to restructure South African power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd.’s 464 billion ($32 billion) debt load, according to people familiar with the talks.The parties met in recent days, and one of the options is to transfer at least 100 billion rand of debt to a special-purpose vehicle that would be overseen by the Public Investment Corp., Africa’s biggest fund manager, the people said.“Eskom intends to work constructively with all its creditors to develop a plan that will improve the company’s balance sheet while adequately catering for the requirements of its lenders and other stakeholders,” the utility said in response to questions. “The utility is in regular discussions with its stakeholders to agree on the best solution to shape the balance sheet as the company moves to the next phase of its strategy.”Eskom, described by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. as the biggest threat to the South African economy, has become mired in debt as a result of overspending on projects. The utility can’t meet its costs and is subjecting the country to intermittent power outages as a result of inadequate maintenance at its aging fleet of coal-fired power plants.‘Constructive Engagements’“We continuously engage with strategically important state-owned companies including Eskom,” Nedbank said in an emailed response to queries. “These constructive engagements are held with positive intent, together with other financial institutions and respective shareholders, and focus on creating solutions in respect of liquidity challenges faced by state-owned companies.”Eskom has previously said it can only service about 200 billion rand of debt, and lenders may help it meet some of its upcoming interest payments, said the people.The PIC, which oversees the pensions of South African government workers, manages 1.91 trillion rand of assets, including about 90 billion rand of Eskom’s bonds. The company has previously supported a failing retailer -- Edcon Holdings Ltd. -- and has invested heavily in the debt of other struggling state-owned entities.It has previously proposed converting the Eskom debt it holds into equity.“The PIC considers a wide range of possible options in this regard, in light of the impact of energy security on all investments,” a spokesman said by email. “Whatever solution the PIC eventually supports, if any, will be informed by clients’ investment mandates and their risk-and-return expectations.”The Congress of South African Trade Unions, a key supporter of President Cyril Ramaphosa, has repeatedly urged the use of PIC funds to rescue Eskom.After transferring the debt to a special-purpose vehicle, the remaining liabilities could be divided between three proposed Eskom units -- transmission, generation and distribution -- when a planned split comes into effect, the people said.No final decisions have been made and proposals will be presented to the National Treasury in the coming weeks, said the people.The Treasury didn’t immediately respond to emailed queries. Neither did the Ministry of Public Enterprises, which oversees Eskom. The presidency declined to comment.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • First Mover: Bitcoin Meets ‘Torrent’ as Lowly Binance Coin Gets $40B Valuation

    Cryptocurrency exchange Binance's in-house BNB tokens have shot to a $40 billion valuation, ranking them third among digital assets behind bitcoin and Ethereum's ether.

  • First Mover: Who ISN’T Dabbling as Bitcoin Passes $52K, Ether Tops $1,900

    The $8.7 trillion-asset BlackRock is "dabbling" in cryptocurrencies – becoming the norm as bitcoin and ether rally to all-time high prices.

  • Texas’ Gas-Export Clampdown Shocks Market as Blackouts Ebb

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas is restricting the flow of natural gas across state lines in an extraordinary move that some are calling a violation of the U.S. Constitution’s commerce clause.Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday told a media briefing that he was banning gas from leaving the state through Feb. 21 to ensure in-state power generators had ample supplies. Less than 24 hours later, Texas’s top energy regulator told gas producers to offer supplies for sale in-state before shipping it elsewhere, citing the governor’s mandate.Under the Constitution’s so-called commerce clause, state governments are prohibited from interfering in interstate trade. Abbott said a disaster declaration he issued on Feb. 12 gave him latitude to impose such restrictions.Abbott said he was forced to act as millions of Texans remain without power. By late Thursday morning, the number of blacked-out customers was down to about 500,000 from more than 4 million two days earlier, according to PowerOutage.us. Meanwhile, gas prices at a key trading hub in Oklahoma slumped 99% in a sign that the worst of the gas squeeze may be over. Still, the timeline to a full restoration of power is unclear.“Operators should take notice that under this mandate, all ‘sourced natural gas’ be made available for sale to local power generation opportunities before leaving the state of Texas, effective through February 21, 2021,” the railroad commission said in its directive to drillers.‘Maximum Withdrawal’Abbott’s announcement caught some gas traders flatfooted and sowed confusion in a market already dealing with huge upheaval. One West Coast-based trader said he lost $1 million within minutes. Without being able to read the order, others hurriedly sought answers: Can gas still be exported to Mexico? Is LNG affected?“This is an authority that is a state authority,” Deputy National Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall said during a media briefing on Thursday. “And we’re in discussion with our Mexican partners as well as with the state officials around the decision that the state officials are taking.”Benchmark U.S. gas futures fell 3.7% to $3.101 per million Britsh thermal units at 1:07 p.m. on the New York Mercantile Exchange after rising as much as 2.5% in overnight trading.Supply for next-day delivery at the Oneok Gas Transportation hub in Oklahoma traded at $4 per million British thermal units on Thursday, according to traders. That’s down from $1,250 on the previous day and in line with prices seen just over a week ago. The Oneok hub is a key transit point for gas headed for major population centers such as Chicago.“This is an abuse of the Texas Disaster Act,” said Jared Woodfill, a prominent Republican attorney who repeatedly challenged Abbott over coronavirus restrictions in 2020. “It’s amazing that there are no limits in Abbott’s mind to what his authority is under the Texas Disaster Act. He’ll take as much power as the courts and the Legislature will let him have.”The crumbling of the state’s gas supplies as Arctic temperatures took hold at the start of the week has been one of the driving factors behind the cascade of outages.The calamity unfolding across Texas is somewhat reminiscent of the California power crisis of 2000-2001 when energy suppliers withheld and redirected electricity and gas out of state even as it faced shortfalls, prompting lawsuits. And yet again, even as Californians endured rolling blackouts amid an extreme heat wave last year, energy suppliers were exporting power to neighboring states. The state’s grid operator later blamed market-design flaws.Dan Woodfin, an executive at Ercot, said in an interview that a lack of gas supply is one of the reasons why it’s having trouble getting power plants back online.Fossil FuelsOne railroad commissioner took an emergency meeting on Wednesday as an opportunity to slam windmills and solar arrays that have become a bigger and bigger part of Texas’s energy mix.“The take away from this storm shouldn’t be the future of fossil fuels but rather the danger of subsidizing and mandating unreliable, intermittent resources,” Commissioner Wayne Christian said.The state’s gas stockpiles are undergoing “maximum withdrawal,” Christi Craddick, the commission’s chairman, said at a Wednesday media briefing with the governor and other state officials. She added that some gas plants in South and West Texas are resuming operation amid a thaw.Top StateTexas produces more gas than any other state, with output at about 23 billion cubic feet a day before the deep freeze, BloombergNEF data show. That’s about a quarter of total production from the Lower 48 states. Its two liquefied natural gas export terminals consumed about 4 billion cubic feet a day of gas before the polar blast.Abbott asked the Freeport LNG export terminal earlier in the week to dial back its operations. Freeport said it was shutting down two LNG production units in response. Gas flows to all U.S. LNG export terminals fell to a 2-year low on Tuesday.Texas also exports gas by pipeline to Mexico. Gas is flowing again via the Nueva Era conduit between the two nations after the extreme cold interrupted its operation earlier in the week, according to one of the pipeline’s owners.Abbott also said Wednesday he and other state governors had expressed concern on a conference call with President Joe Biden about the severe spikes in natural gas prices amid the crisis. Spot prices in neighboring Oklahoma rocketed to over $1,000 per million British thermal units Wednesday, increasing more than 100-fold from a week earlier.(Adds Biden administration’s response in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • This week in Bidenomics: Get ready for the Biden boom

    President Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan seems likely to pass in March. Then get ready for an economic boom.

  • Yellen says U.S. will keep tariffs on China in place for now

    The United States will keep tariffs imposed on Chinese goods by the former Trump administration in place for now, but will evaluate how to proceed after a thorough review, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNBC on Thursday. "For the moment, we have kept the tariffs in place that were put in by the Trump administration ... and we'll evaluate going forward what we think is appropriate," Yellen told the cable news network, adding that Washington expected Beijing to adhere to its commitments on trade. Asked if tariffs worked, Yellen hesitated, then said, "We'll look at that."

  • ‘Terrible mistake’ if Facebook allows Trump back on platform

    Harvard Constitutional Law Professor Larry Tribe joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to break down social media banning Donald Trump from using their platforms.

  • Facebook Blocks Charities, Government Pages in Australia News Spat

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc.’s move to block the sharing of articles from Australian news media has swept up government information outlets, nonprofit charities and even political satire pages.The pages for the Queensland and South Australia health services were among those affected, preventing them from serving Covid-19 information days ahead of a national vaccination program rollout. Australians were also prevented from accessing Foodbank Australia, Women’s Legal Shelter, the sites of some politicians and emergency service departments as well as the Australia Council of Trade Unions. Even wildlife-preservation group WWF Australia was caught up in the sweeping measure.Read more: Facebook Cuts Off News in Australia in Fight Over Payments“Government Pages should not be impacted by today’s announcement,” a Facebook spokesperson said. “As the law does not provide clear guidance on the definition of news content, we have taken a broad definition in order to respect the law as drafted. However, we will reverse any Pages that are inadvertently impacted.”The page for the Bureau of Meteorology has since been rectified, but other pages that were not intended to be caught up in the news-sharing block remain inaccessible in Australia. This has raised a chorus of criticism for the California-based company’s brute-force approach in its dispute with the government over how to compensate news outlets whose stories are shared on its platform.“They’ve created chaos, and it’s quite deliberate,” said Daniel Angus, an associate professor in digital communication at Queensland University of Technology. “It would be farcical for Facebook to suggest it can run a platform of that size with that global reach and claim it blocked government websites by mistake.”(Updates with WWF block in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse Investment Bankers Set to Take Home Higher Bonuses

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s investment bankers are set for higher bonuses, with those in other divisions likely to see flat or lower payments after the overall pool for discretionary pay was cut.The Swiss bank -- which posted a fourth quarter loss of 353 million francs ($393 million) after hits related to U.S. legal cases and a hedge fund impairment -- reduced the bonus pool by about 7% for last year, Chief Financial Officer David Mathers said on a conference call. Payments will be better-than-expected for some bankers, after Bloomberg had previously reported that Credit Suisse was considering reducing the pool by at least 10%.Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein echoed comments of executives at rival lenders such as Deutsche Bank AG by signaling that Credit Suisse needed to pay for performance and that it would increase bonuses at the investment banking unit. The division profited from the boom in initial public offerings and blank check companies in the fourth quarter, helping compensate for lackluster trading results.Credit Suisse’s overall bonus pool for 2019 was reduced by 1% from a year earlier to 3.17 billion francs, and stayed flat the previous year.The bank posted a narrower-than-expected fourth quarter loss of 353 million francs ($392 million), compared with analyst estimates for a loss of about 529 million francs. Credit Suisse saw better-than-expected results across key divisions, while loan loss provisions of 138 million francs were also lower than forecast.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Texas energy freeze stretches to sixth day, raises Mexico's ire

    Texas's freeze entered a sixth day on Thursday, as the largest energy-producing state in the United States grappled with massive refining outages and oil and gas shutins that rippled beyond its borders into neighboring Mexico. The cold snap, which has killed at least 21 people and knocked out power to more than 4 million people in Texas, is not expected to let up until this weekend. The deep freeze has shut in about one-fifth of the nation's refining capacity and closed oil and natural gas production across the state.

  • Copper Mountain Mining Corporation Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

    As you might know, Copper Mountain Mining Corporation ( TSE:CMMC ) last week released its latest annual, and things did...

  • No ‘chance at all’ that Supreme Court will strike down Obamacare

    Harvard Constitutional Law Professor Larry Tribe joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss Obamacare being ruled on in the Supreme Court.

  • Stimulus Check Update: $1,400 Checks Are Still in Play as Data Highlights the Impact of Previous Stimulus Rounds

    As the public eagerly awaits a third stimulus payment, data reveals that the last round really helped the economy.

  • Japan's Toyota, Honda can likely cope with global chip shortage: Fitch

    The automakers have enough financial flexibility to absorb more costs and maintain significant rating headroom, even if the shortage persists till the second half of 2021, according to the statement. The automobile industry has been grappling with a shortfall in chip supply since the end of last year, driven by coronavirus lockdowns in Southeast Asia and bulk-buying by U.S. sanctions-hit Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies, among other reasons. The shortage prompted top U.S. automaker General Motor Co to extend production cuts at three North American plants last week, while Honda Motor and Nissan Motor were set to sell a combined 250,000 fewer cars in the current financial year.

  • Crude Oil Bulls hold Ace High, on Prevailing Bullish Dynamics in Play

    Oil traders are presently enjoying record gains at the fourth trading session of the week. Oil bulls remained fired up as oil prices continued an almost one-week impressive run thus surging past their 13-month highs.

  • Biden’s $2 Trillion Green Plan Could Send This Stock Soaring

    One massive project changed the face of America in 1935. But now, Biden’s set to continue this plan 85 years later, creating sweeping changes across the nation